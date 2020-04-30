ProductseDiscovery

What’s new in OpenText Axcelerate Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

Enhancements and new AI-powered tools increase eDiscovery review efficiency

Although the way our clients manage litigation, investigations and regulatory compliance and response have rapidly changed to virtual and remote workplaces, the core eDiscovery tools that our clients rely on to maintain productivity will carry over into the new normal.

OpenText™ Axcelerate™ continues to provide remote teams with secure, remote always-on access, and we are pleased to announce new features and enhancements in OpenText Axcelerate Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 to help our clients enhance productivity and efficiency during this difficult time.

New UI simplifies navigation

The new UI provides more than a usable interface. It surfaces contextual insights in a highly visual display that is easy to navigate and allows reviewers to quickly understand the content under review.

Axcelerate’s new UI showing the Smart Filters on the left, document lists and date distribution in the middle and the tagging fields on the right
New entity identification with OpenText Magellan integration

Axcelerate Release 16 EP7 introduced integration with OpenText™ Magellan™ text analytics for sentiment analysis and automated entity identification for people and places. Auto-identification and extraction of entities (organizations) help reviewers answer “who” and “where” questions and home in on relevant content faster.

Enrichment jobs now automatically enhance documents for sentiment and all types of entities with a single operation. In addition to sentiment tonality pie charts, sentiment indicators are automatically ranked within documents so reviewers can zero in on the top positive and negative statements within each document. Statements are also rated as to whether they are based on opinions or facts to help reviewers assess the voracity of interesting comments.

Axcelerate’s sentiment analysis pie chart and opinion score
Automated document summaries powered by Magellan

Automated document summaries make the efficient review more efficient, eliminating the need to open individual files and review them to figure out what they are about. Individual sentences are assessed within each document and the most representative content is assembled into a concise paragraph for quick insights.

Axcelerate’s new document summary showing an example of a concise description of a lengthy document
“Find like more me” with Predictive Search

Axcelerate’s new Predictive Search provides a “find more like me” capability to easily home in on relevant content. Documents that are known in advance to be highly relevant, or the best exemplars uncovered in initial search results, are compared against the entire corpus to quickly surface documents with similar content. Predictive Search can also be used as a QC tool to quickly assess whether the final discovery set is inclusive of all relevant content.

Axcelerate’s Predictive Search in action comparing an exemplar document against the corpus
Negative proximity operator

The new negative proximity operator is a powerful tool for isolating homonyms and terms that often appear in signature lines, such as attorney-client privileged, enhancing efficiency and search effectiveness by reducing, or eliminating altogether, false positives, thus minimizing the number of documents that require review. Reviewers can stipulate that keywords have to be within a specified number of words to other keywords to be surfaced as a positive hit, substantially reducing false hits.

Axcelerate’s negative proximity operator with instructions to exclude search results for ‘license’ that are associated with ‘creative’ and ‘drivers’
Axcelerate CE 20.2 delivers an intuitive UI with simplified navigation and Predictive Search, enhanced entity extraction, document summaries, and a negative proximity operator each of which contribute to review efficiency. Together they deliver a multiplier effect to further elevate Axcelerate as a leading end-to-end eDiscovery solution on a single platform.

Learn more

Learn more about OpenText Axcelerate CE 20.2 by visiting the Axcelerate product page or by downloading the Axcelerate product overview.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText™ Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment. Customers who have Professional Services-led upgrades report up to 75% fewer queries to Customer Support.

Watch the launch event

Learn how OpenText delivers a modernized information infrastructure that is more agile and integrated so organizations can respond to change faster and easier than ever before.

