Rev up for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Put on your party shoes, Formula E fans.

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is right around the corner, and OpenText is proud to be the Official Technical and Analytics Partner of the Jaguar TCS Racing team. It’s a new season, with new racetracks to conquer and new drivers behind the wheel.

Jaguar TCS Racing shines in the pre-season

Jaguar TCS Racing is hosting an official Season 10 launch event at their new headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire on November 30. This comes after a successful pre-season test in Valencia, Spain in October. There, the team set the fastest times in all three sessions, demonstrating the performance of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. Jaguar driver Mitch Evans secured the fastest lap of the week, while teammate Nick Cassidy finished the final session with the best time of the day. These sessions give an exciting glimpse into what the season could bring.

The human touch in Formula E

In racing, the human element is as important as the technology and Jaguar TCS Racing are proud of their team’s accomplishments. James Barclay, team principal, has led the team to race wins, double podiums, and finished the 2023 season with 292 points—the team’s biggest points haul ever in Formula E.

Mitch Evans has been driving for the team since 2016, and is a dominant force in Formula E. Mitch has achieved 10 wins, 25 podiums, 8 fastest laps, 6 pole positions and 733 championship points over the last seven years. He is the only driver to secure wins in a double-header weekend at Rome in 2022 and he finished 2023 with his largest points haul to date.

Nick Cassidy joins the team this year. He comes off a very successful year including Runner-Up in the Drivers’ World Championship, securing four wins, eight podiums, and one pole position.

Why OpenText + Jaguar TCS Racing

The partnership of a software company and a Formula E racing team is not the unlikely pairing most would think. In a format where milliseconds matter, managing data—generated by both the car and what happens around the car—can surface critical information needed to make split-second decisions. Doing this at speed and scale requires software that can manage, parse, and deliver those insights, even in the middle of a race running at 180 mph.

OpenText delivers software that powers and protects every person and organization to gain an advantage from their information so they can become their best.

Since 2020, OpenText has proudly served as the Official Analytics Partner to Jaguar TCS Racing, delivering cutting-edge software and services pivotal for the team’s precision in making time-critical decisions during races. By providing world-class analytics tools, OpenText not only aids the team’s quest for points, podiums, and victories but also demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation, actively contributing to the development of technologies essential for a sustainable, low-carbon future. Together, OpenText and Jaguar TCS Racing leverage AI and information management technology to empower the team, ensuring swift and accurate decision-making for enhanced on-track performance. Muhi Majzoub, OpenText Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer

First step in the Season 10 journey

The Season 10 launch is the first step in a journey that will take us around the world. Keep an eye out for the OpenText and Jaguar TCS Racing Virtual Garage Tour that will happen on January 11, 2024 ahead of the opening race weekend in Mexico City. It’s the first of many opportunities that you will have to see how we work together to turn smarter information into success in Formula E—and for you!

