Customer ExperienceInformation TechnologyMarketing & Communications

OpenText named a leader in the 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard

Photo of Krista Vermeer Krista VermeerAugust 5, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Image shows the Aspire Leaderboard 2022 logo along with five stars.

Fifth year running as a market leader underpinned by investments in AI, content services and customer data platforms  

The OpenTextTM Experience Platform for Communications solution was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Aspire LeaderboardTM for Communications Experience Platforms (CXP). The 2022 Aspire Leaderboard analyzed the CXP market for the first time, reflecting the changing state of the industry. OpenTextTM received a top score in platform strength, market presence, company vision and technical strategy.  

The Communications Experience Platform (CXP) graphic from Aspire shows OpenText in the upper right leaders quadrant ahead of Quadient, Precisely, Adobe and SmartComm.
The 2022 Aspire Leaderboard for CXP shows OpenText as a leader in the upper right quadrant.

For the fifth consecutive year, OpenText was named a leader in AnyPrem CCM Software. OpenTextTM Exstream was recognized as a leader in capabilities globally and a leader in both capabilities and strategy in North America.

“OpenText is increasingly positioning itself as a vendor offering a best-of-suite platform in the converging CCM-CXM space,” Aspire noted in the report. “As businesses begin searching for ways to holistically manage communications and digital experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, OpenText – with its wide range of capabilities – is in an excellent position to capitalize on this growing market demand. Through integration with Google BigQuery and Analytics, it offers advanced data capabilities that combine with its leading CCM and Experience Cloud solutions to provide a good foundation for companies looking to manage critical communications, customer service communications, and marketing interactions in a single environment.” 

The AnyPrem CCM Software graphic from Aspire shows OpenText in the upper right quadrant of the graph, ahead of SmartComm, Messagepoint., Precisely, Adobe, and MHC. Quadient is slightly to the right of OpenText.
The 2022 Aspire Leaderboard for AnyPrem CCM shows OpenText as a leader in the upper right quadrant.

OpenText was also recognized as a leader in the Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM grid for our Xplor Technology of the Year, Award-winning Exstream for Salesforce solution that combines Salesforce with the power of Exstream, demonstrating continued cloud innovation to the evolving experience market.  

As the customer communications management market evolves into customer experience management, OpenText is well positioned to help businesses drive personalized experiences at scale. OpenText Experience Cloud improves CX by providing access to real-time first party data, enabling marketers to optimize and enhance customer journeys. OpenTextTM Exstream powers data modernization, allowing companies to combine relevant, personalized and insightful data-driven communications with digital experiences on customer-preferred delivery channels and formats.  

Receive premium access to the Aspire Leaderboard 

The Aspire Leaderboard is an interactive comparison tool that helps companies find the right solution based on their specific size, region and scope.  OpenText invites you to engage with the report and view the current landscape of technology leaders raising the bar for tomorrow’s communications. 

Photo of Krista Vermeer Krista VermeerAugust 5, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Krista Vermeer

Krista Vermeer

Krista is content strategist with a passion for writing and storytelling. She has over 10 years of experience in digital marketing, social media, communications and PR at tech, investment and insurance companies.

Related Posts

Make smarter decisions with customer insights and analytics

August 4, 2022

5 ways to achieve faster time to value when modernizing applications in the cloud

July 5, 2022

Enterprise communications at the speed of the cloud

June 21, 2022
Open

Integrate DAM to maximize value

June 21, 2022
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Back to top button