OpenText named a leader in the 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard

Fifth year running as a market leader underpinned by investments in AI, content services and customer data platforms

The OpenTextTM Experience Platform for Communications solution was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Aspire LeaderboardTM for Communications Experience Platforms (CXP). The 2022 Aspire Leaderboard analyzed the CXP market for the first time, reflecting the changing state of the industry. OpenTextTM received a top score in platform strength, market presence, company vision and technical strategy.

The 2022 Aspire Leaderboard for CXP shows OpenText as a leader in the upper right quadrant.

For the fifth consecutive year, OpenText was named a leader in AnyPrem CCM Software. OpenTextTM Exstream was recognized as a leader in capabilities globally and a leader in both capabilities and strategy in North America.

“OpenText is increasingly positioning itself as a vendor offering a best-of-suite platform in the converging CCM-CXM space,” Aspire noted in the report. “As businesses begin searching for ways to holistically manage communications and digital experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, OpenText – with its wide range of capabilities – is in an excellent position to capitalize on this growing market demand. Through integration with Google BigQuery and Analytics, it offers advanced data capabilities that combine with its leading CCM and Experience Cloud solutions to provide a good foundation for companies looking to manage critical communications, customer service communications, and marketing interactions in a single environment.”

The 2022 Aspire Leaderboard for AnyPrem CCM shows OpenText as a leader in the upper right quadrant.

OpenText was also recognized as a leader in the Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM grid for our Xplor Technology of the Year, Award-winning Exstream for Salesforce solution that combines Salesforce with the power of Exstream, demonstrating continued cloud innovation to the evolving experience market.

As the customer communications management market evolves into customer experience management, OpenText is well positioned to help businesses drive personalized experiences at scale. OpenText Experience Cloud improves CX by providing access to real-time first party data, enabling marketers to optimize and enhance customer journeys. OpenTextTM Exstream powers data modernization, allowing companies to combine relevant, personalized and insightful data-driven communications with digital experiences on customer-preferred delivery channels and formats.

The Aspire Leaderboard is an interactive comparison tool that helps companies find the right solution based on their specific size, region and scope. OpenText invites you to engage with the report and view the current landscape of technology leaders raising the bar for tomorrow’s communications.