How IBM transformed global HR with AI-ready content management and a unified employee experience 

At IBM, our people are at the center of everything we do. With more than 280,000 employees across dozens of countries, delivering a seamless, trusted HR experience isn’t just an operational priority—it’s an essential part of how we support our workforce every single day.

A few years ago, we realized that the way employees accessed HR documents and services no longer matched their expectations. Something as simple as retrieving a pay slip or employment verification letter could take days or even weeks. These processes were manual, time-consuming, and inconsistent across regions.

For an organization that prides itself on leading in AI and digital innovation, we knew we could—and should—deliver something dramatically better.

What we needed wasn’t just automation. We needed a foundation that would allow AI to interact with HR information responsibly, securely, and at scale. And we needed a unified, human‑centric experience to bring it all together.

That’s where our partnership with OpenText came in.

Building an AI-ready HR content foundation

Our first priority was trust. Employees must know that any HR document they request is secure, accurate, and governed by strict access controls—no exceptions.

We implemented OpenText™ Content Management for SAP® SuccessFactors® to consolidate and protect millions of documents across our global HR ecosystem. By integrating content management directly into HR workflows, employee documents are now automatically generated, stored, and retrieved within SAP—no matter where in the world an employee works.

This content foundation became the backbone of our broader AI strategy. Without clean, governed, accessible information, AI cannot operate safely or effectively. OpenText helped us get this right from day one.

A unified, conversational experience for every employee

With a trusted content foundation in place, we turned our focus to the employee experience.

We wanted our people to request HR information as easily as they might ask a virtual assistant to play music or check the weather. No navigating multiple systems. No guessing where documents live. Just a simple, intuitive conversation.

By integrating OpenText™ Content Aviator with AskHR, our Watsonx-powered digital assistant, we created an experience where employees can ask for what they need—and receive it in minutes.

AskHR handles the conversation.

OpenText Aviator retrieves documents.

SAP SuccessFactors serves as the system of record.

Behind the scenes, AI orchestrates all of these interactions seamlessly and securely. For employees, it feels effortless.

I tested this myself: I generated a verification letter in under two minutes. That same process used to take weeks. Moments like that remind us what’s possible when AI and content are deeply connected.

Governance that makes innovation possible

While speed matters, trust matters even more.

Every solution we deploy goes through strict governance and validation. If an employee doesn’t have the right access or role, they simply won’t see the data. That level of control is non-negotiable—and it’s foundational to enabling AI at IBM’s scale.

OpenText Professional Services partnered closely with us to ensure our metadata models, ingestion processes, and global configurations met the highest standards. Today, the system supports:

200,000+ on‑demand HR letters

31 languages

Millions of documents across employee workspaces

11 million annual interactions

This is AI with guardrails. AI with governance. AI with purpose.

Measurable impact at enterprise scale

The results speak for themselves:

99% faster HR document execution – What once took weeks now takes minutes.

– What once took weeks now takes minutes. 94% inquiry containment rate – Most employee questions are answered without manual HR support.

– Most employee questions are answered without manual HR support. 40% reduction in HR operating costs – We scaled globally without increasing headcount.

– We scaled globally without increasing headcount. Enterprise-wide adoption – Managers: 98%; Executives: 97%

When technology truly works for people, adoption follows naturally.

What’s next: A tri‑agent AI ecosystem

We’re now building the next evolution of our HR experience by orchestrating three powerful AI agents—AskHR, OpenText Aviator, and SAP Joule—working together to complete more complex tasks through a single, conversational interface.

Imagine asking for a pay slip—and receiving not only the document, but an AI‑driven explanation of changes from last month. Or asking a question about benefits and having the system automatically reference policies, analyze data, and guide you to an answer—all in real time.

This is where we’re headed.

Our goal is simple: Give every IBM employee fast, secure access to what they need—and use AI to make work easier, more productive, and more human.

Looking ahead

Transforming HR at a company of IBM’s scale required deep expertise in content, AI, governance, and employee experience. OpenText was a critical partner in this journey—from foundational architecture to global rollout and ongoing innovation.

Together, we’re proving what’s possible when AI and content work in harmony.

The future of work is conversational. It’s intelligent. It’s secure. And it starts with a trusted content foundation.