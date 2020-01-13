Managing the lifecycle of your Microsoft Teams

In the evolving digital world, organizations wrestle with managing an increasing volume of content, finding the current version of a document, and figuring out how to modernize operations. Many companies use Microsoft Teams to collaborate across the business, but with multiple internal and external teams, it can be difficult to keep track of who has access to what information, what data is available, and more – potentially leading to compliance issues. Having a systematic way to manage the lifecycle of your teams can help.

Compliance challenges

Managing the lifecycle of your teams and maintaining a collaboration history in Microsoft Teams is especially important for complying with external regulations or internal company governance policies. You need to ensure you have complete control over team membership – especially when members of a team leave the company or are no longer a part of a project.

On the other hand, you may still need to capture and preserve their contributions, especially if their work was critical to the project and required adherence to a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) or industry regulations. You need to be able to prove that the project was completed in a compliant manner and project content was secured according to company governance or industry regulation policies.

Information archiving is also key when you need to review project details, search for best practices, and keep track of key interactions with customers. While chatting in Teams may seem like an informal exchange of information, it’s also vital to archive these tidbits of potentially sensitive information. Capturing these chats can be crucial, particularly in e-Discovery where they can be used to prove or disprove liability.

Manage the lifecycle of your Teams with Extended ECM for Office 365

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365™ is integrated with Microsoft Teams to help you manage the lifecycle of your Teams and maintain control of your enterprise information. OpenText can archive your Team content, including your chats, which can be vital when you need to trace online conversations back to specific team members. When your Team project is done, OpenText can help you retire the content permanently or for a selected time period and then can help you dispose of the noncrucial content.

Learn more about managing your Teams with OpenText in the video below or read this blog on Teams integration.