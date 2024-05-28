Transforming your customer interactions

Today’s businesses are challenged to transition their services and offerings into a digital, frictionless customer experience with real-time insights, quick response times, and self-service experiences.

Low code platforms like Microsoft Power Platform (which include Power Pages for self-service portals, Power Automate for process data alignment) and business operation applications like Microsoft Dynamics 365 for operational efficiencies are key components for seamless customer experiences and key insights to business operations.

The challenges of process inefficiencies

These desired customer experiences rely on modern information workers who interact with customers and juggle too many different business applications.

The average desk worker uses 11 applications to complete their tasks, up from just six in 2019, according to a Gartner report published Wednesday based on a survey of 4,800 full-time employees.1 Application sprawl and business and process applications misalignment continue to be major productivity obstacles.

This process inefficiency is further complicated by research showing that 52% of an organization’s data is ‘dark’, meaning information is unclassified and invisible to the organization.2 Employees still spend 3 hours a day looking for information they can’t find in a timely manner.3 This reduces employee productivity, shrinks the bottom line, and taints customer experiences.

Streamline workflows and enhance efficiency

The key to achieving operational excellence is connecting business process applications with a customer-facing portal and real-time access to unified information and process data sources.

Combining OpenText™ connectors for Microsoft® Power Automate, Power Pages, and OpenText™ Extended ECM for Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement offers a strategic and holistic approach to connecting critical data with business processes.

This translates into operational efficiencies such as:

Better processes – Content connected to relevant business processes enables streamlined workflows working with a single source of truth. Connectors for Power Automate streamlined routine tasks and eliminate manual labor-intensive tasks like data entry in Dynamics 365. Automation ensures up-to-date and uniform data across systems. OpenText™ Extended ECM efficiently manages documents, such as attaching contracts, and safeguards document integrity.

– Content connected to relevant business processes enables streamlined workflows working with a single source of truth. Connectors for Power Automate streamlined routine tasks and eliminate manual labor-intensive tasks like data entry in Dynamics 365. Automation ensures up-to-date and uniform data across systems. OpenText™ Extended ECM efficiently manages documents, such as attaching contracts, and safeguards document integrity. Elevated employee and customer experience – Employees get better insights into connected business processes and data sources to help find content whenever they need it instead of searching across silos. Customers use self-service portals or are served faster and experience a more personalized engagement by employees equipped with valuable customer insights.

– Employees get better insights into connected business processes and data sources to help find content whenever they need it instead of searching across silos. Customers use self-service portals or are served faster and experience a more personalized engagement by employees equipped with valuable customer insights. Automated information governance – Critical content is automatically controlled to ensure compliance with company governance policies, and industry and government regulations.

– Critical content is automatically controlled to ensure compliance with company governance policies, and industry and government regulations. Operational agility – Businesses can quickly transition to digital, frictionless services using low-code automation and connectivity. Low code offers high flexibility and faster ROI helping businesses adapt quickly to fluid market conditions.

Transform your customer interactions

By breaking down information silos with a centralized data source, OpenText improves access to relevant information and offers valuable customer insights and engagement. Streamlining workflows with low code connectors reduces IT burden and enhances operational agility with rapid adoption and automation of self-service and process automation. Robust controls ensure information flows where it needs to go and is always kept safe and secure.

[1] Desk workers use nearly twice as many apps as they did in 2019, Gartner finds | CIO Dive

[2] Veritas

[3] Foundry Research sponsored by OpenText, MarketPulse Survey: Digital Friction, September 2023