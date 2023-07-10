Industry analyst round up – July 2023 edition

At OpenText, our technology investments and customer-centric approach are, we believe, what makes our solutions so valuable. As leading innovators of modern information management, it’s always encouraging and exciting to be acknowledged by our customers and market experts. This includes the industry analyst community.

So, we are casting a regular eye on the reports issued by the industry’s experienced commentators across the market segments we serve.

Industry analyst firm rankings provide independent assessments of the value and business advantage OpenText delivers to customers. In developing these rankings, analyst firms look at solution capabilities, vision, innovation roadmap, testimonials and market presence. This year’s scores demonstrate that organizations continue to rely on OpenText to deliver business value today and into the future.

Here is a summary of recent analyst report rankings, covering markets served by our Application Delivery Management, IT Operations Management, Content Services, Business Networks, AI and Analytics, and Cybersecurity solutions.

Omdia Universe: Digital Asset Management, 2023

Named a Leader

OpenText Media Management was named a leader in the latest Omdia report for Digital Asset Management. Read the full report here.

GigaOm Radar for Agile Planning and Portfolio Management

Named a Leader

OpenText ValueEdge and Agile PPM were both named leaders in this recent GigaOm report. It notes that “the OpenText suite of products enables in-depth planning and management of solutions for regulated industries, with deep functionality that supports many industries.” OpenText ValueEdge was highlighted for the platform’s AI capabilities, and the report states that “the ValueEdge platform provides end-to-end visibility and the ability to quickly identify and solve roadblocks, thereby boosting the productivity of the overall business.” Read the full report here.

GigaOm Radar for Network Observability

Named a Leader

The OpenText Network Operations Management (NOM) solution was named a leader and outperformer in the recent GigaOm Radar for Network Observability. The report describes OpenText NOM as “a mature and well-featured tool that provides management for enterprise networks, integrating capabilities to monitor fault, performance, configuration, and compliance of physical, virtual, wireless, and software-defined network (SDN) infrastructure.” Access the report here.

Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Matrix Observability and AIOps Solutions 2023

Named a Leader

OpenText Operations Bridge was named a market leader in the recent RIA report. The solution is noted as offering “a comprehensive and intelligent platform that helps IT organizations to work proactively.” The report also mentions that “survey respondents gave OpenText the highest scores for customer satisfaction and price versus value ratio.” Report access coming soon.

The 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Named a Leader

For the 10th consecutive year, Gartner named OpenText as a Leader in the application security testing Magic Quadrant. Get the full report.

The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023

Named a Leader

OpenText Voltage Data Security Platform, part of the OpenText Cybersecurity business, received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria including data discovery, data classification, tokenization, encryption, data masking or redaction, data access controls, privacy use cases, and data and information governance use cases. Download the report .

The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023

Named a Leader

OpenText Extended ECM received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, integrations and interoperability, lifecycle management, search, document management, collaborative workspaces, digital process automation, eSignature, and supporting product and services in this report. “Organizations seeking a richly featured content platform with solid integrations for essential productivity and enterprise applications from a vendor that can meet them where they are in their cloud journey should consider OpenText,” reads the report. Download the report.

Omdia Universe: Content Services Platform Solutions, 2023

Named a Leader

OpenText Documentum™ was named a leader in Content Services Platforms by this report, which highlights the solution’s ability to deliver personalized and contextual content experiences to users. Additionally, Documentum cloud-based solutions are noted for their flexibility and scalability, providing customers with the ability to easily manage and store large volumes of content. Read the full report.

2023 Infosource Global Capture & IDP Vendor Matrix

Named a Star (Leader)

For the sixth consecutive year, Infosource ranked OpenText a leader in intelligent information capture technology. The report highlights a strong market position and partner programs and continued innovation as reasons for the high placement. Infosource also cites OpenText’s vision for the future, deep product portfolio and incorporation of Capture and IDP technology as integral parts of end-to-end solutions as being key strengths. Read the report.

GigaOm Radar for Cloud Performance Testing

Named a Leader

OpenText LoadRunner SaaS solutions were given the highest overall ranking in this cloud performance testing radar. The solutions also received exceptional ratings for automated test definitions, advanced load types, testing as code, performance insight, deployment environment support, scalability and flexibility, as well as the overall ROI and TCO. The report notes that the solutions’ “simulated network behavior is a unique game changer for achieving real user experience testing.” Download the report.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid Headless Content Management Systems 2023

Named a Major Player

OpenText was named a Major Player in the 2023 IDC MarketScape. “OpenText TeamSite’s hybrid headless and decoupled architecture gives the development team the agility to separate content management from content delivery while still supporting a full-stack rendering option at the presentation layer.”

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Full-Stack Content Management Systems 2023

Named a Major Player

OpenText was named a Major Player in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Full-Stack Content Management Systems. “OpenText extends the CMS across multiple channels by integrating its other products such as OpenText Media Management and OpenText Exstream for customer communications.”

The Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Q1 2023

Named a Strong Performer

The OpenText IT Operations Management portfolio was named a strong performer. The report describes our “strong current offering with support for a wide array of infrastructure types and vendors.”

The Forrester Wave™: Data Management for Analytics, Q1 2023

Named a Strong Performer

OpenText Vertica was ranked a strong performer in this report, due in part to our multi-cloud flexibility. “Vertica is a good fit for enterprises where hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployment, ease of access, and in-platform analytics are paramount,” it says.

Looking ahead

Of course, there’s plenty more of 2023 yet to come. We look forward to upcoming reports on key markets our technologies support. These will include an IDC report featuring our ADM solutions as well as the Aspire CCM Report featuring our Content Services offerings, both to be published in the coming months.

Watch for our next post on the latest analyst report news.