OpenText receives recognition from leading industry analyst firms

Here at OpenText, we are proud of the technology we build. The investments we make and the customer-centric approach we take to our innovations are, we believe, what makes our solutions so valuable. It is always encouraging and exciting to be acknowledged by our customers and the experts in the markets we serve. This includes the industry analyst community. So far in 2023, OpenText has been placed in several industry analyst evaluations, including status as a “leader” from Forrester Research in two solution categories.

Thanks to our recent acquisition of Micro Focus which closed on January 31, OpenText has significantly broadened its product portfolio. The company’s corporate mission now includes helping enterprise professionals secure their operations, gain more insight into their information, and better manage an increasingly hybrid and complex digital fabric with a new generation of tools. With this expansion comes the role of a leader in additional markets.

We believe these analyst firm rankings provide independent assessments of the trustworthiness OpenText delivers to customers. In developing these rankings, analyst firms look at solution capabilities, vision, innovation roadmap, and market presence. To us, these recent scores mean customers trust OpenText to deliver business value today and into the future.

The following are some highlights from recent OpenText analyst rankings.

The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023 – A Leader

OpenText (formerly Micro Focus) Voltage Data Security Platform, part of the OpenText Cybersecurity business, received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria including data discovery, data classification, tokenization, encryption, data masking or redaction, data access controls, privacy use cases, and data and information governance use cases. The Voltage platform was also given the highest scores possible in the product vision and execution roadmap criteria within the strategy category. Download the report to learn more.

The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 – A Leader

OpenText Extended ECM received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, integrations and interoperability, lifecycle management, search, document management, collaborative workspaces, digital process automation, eSignature, and supporting product and services in this report. “Organizations seeking a richly featured content platform with solid integrations for essential productivity and enterprise applications from a vendor that can meet them where they are in their cloud journey should consider OpenText,” reads the report. Download it to learn more.

Omdia Universe: Content Services Platform Solutions, 2023 Vendor Assessment – Leader

OpenText Documentum™ was named a leader in Content Services Platforms by this report, which highlights the solution’s ability to deliver personalized and contextual content experiences to users. Additionally, Documentum cloud-based solutions are noted for their flexibility and scalability, providing customers with the ability to easily manage and store large volumes of content. Read the full report.

2023 Infosource Global Capture & IDP Vendor Matrix — Star (Leader)

For the sixth consecutive year, Infosource ranked OpenText a leader in intelligent information capture technology. The report highlights a strong market position and partner programs and continued innovation as reasons for the high placement. Infosource also cites OpenText’s vision for the future, deep product portfolio and incorporation of Capture and IDP technology as integral parts of end-to-end solutions as being key strengths. Read more about the report.

GigaOm Radar for Cloud Performance Testing – Leader

OpenText LoadRunner SaaS solutions was given the highest overall ranking in this cloud performance testing radar, with exceptional scores for both SaaS and Customer Managed deployment models. The solutions also received exceptional ratings for automated test definitions, advanced load types, testing as code, performance insight, deployment environment support, scalability and flexibility, as well as the overall ROI and TCO. The report notes that the solutions’ “simulated network behavior is a unique game changer for achieving real user experience testing. The ability to consume the output of open-source testing tools for large-scale testing is also key.” Download the report to learn more.

The Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Q1 2023 – A Strong performer

The OpenText (formerly Micro Focus) IT Operations Management portfolio was named a strong performer. “Micro Focus has a strong current offering with support for a wide array of infrastructure types and vendors. Other strengths include orchestration, CMDB integration, access governance, analytics, organizational and regulatory compliance, and vulnerability management. It does better than most of its competitors in dashboards and is good at model creation and editing.

The Forrester Wave™: Data Management For Analytics, Q1 2023 – A Strong performer

Vertica by OpenText was ranked a strong performer; we believe this is in part because of its multicloud flexibility. “Vertica is strong on deployment options, in-platform analytics, and data access…Vertica is a good fit for enterprises where hybrid cloud and multicloud deployment, ease of access, and in-platform analytics are paramount and where streaming requirements are a low priority,” it says.

These analyst acknowledgments for OpenText offerings come amid positive responses from industry observers to the recent Micro Focus acquisition. The move has been widely applauded for delivering strategic value and opening a range of market opportunities to the combined company.

Learn more about the OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus.