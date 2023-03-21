OpenText Named a Leader in the Infosource Global Capture & IDP Vendor Matrix

Organizations improve operational efficiency and employee experiences by accelerating business processes at scale with intelligent document processing (IDP). To execute a truly effective operational efficiency strategy, innovating with information capture and IDP is key.

Inefficiencies come in many forms, especially when employees and customers can’t find the information where and when they need it, which is usually caused by human error: such as incorrect content tagging, improper file names and locations, and more. To extract actionable information from paper and digital content and seamlessly integrate it into downstream processes, organizations leverage the intelligent information capture, AI and process automation capabilities in OpenText™ Capture and IDP solutions.

We are pleased to announce that OpenText has been named a Star [Leader] in the 2023 Infosource Global Capture & IDP Vendor Matrix. This is the sixth consecutive year that Infosource has ranked OpenText as a leader. We believe this recognition is a testament to OpenText’s history as an industry leader and innovator in intelligent information capture technology.

Ralph Gammon, Senior Analyst for Infosource Software and the lead author of the report wrote[1]: “Applied intelligence is one factor we consider; we also look at capabilities in areas like cloud services and multi-channel input, as well as the vendor’s vision for end-to-end automation…market share, strength of partner channel, ease of implementation and competitive advantages.”

He then added, “OpenText’s strong market position and partnership programs make them a leader in Execution, while their continued innovation, vision for the future, and ability to incorporate Capture & IDP as part of an end-to-end solution make them a leader in Strategy and Capabilities. These strengths enable them to once again earn a Star position in our matrix.”

OpenText Capture and IDP solutions are recognized for their scalability, flexible deployment options and deep integrations with strategic partners such as SAP® and Salesforce® to help large global enterprises optimize their operational efficiency and downstream processes.

Source: Infosource Software, 2023

The Global Matrix and Report ranks 20 leading Capture & IDP SW vendors, based on Strategy and Capabilities (y-axis) and Execution in the market (x-axis).

To request a complimentary copy of the report, please contact your OpenText account manager or contact us here.

[1] Infosource report ranks leading Capture & IDP SW vendors: blog post