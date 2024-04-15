What is new for OpenText Developer 

Let’s face it, application development can be a challenging and time-consuming task. There are a lot of steps as you switch back and forth from API documentation, look for an adequate and up to date code sample, browse from a lengthy list of potential helpful links and jump into forums to get the answers to your questions. When you finish, you feel as if it has taken forever to simply get the very basic information you require to get the work done. Sounds familiar? You are not the only one.

Keeping this in mind, and with the objective to alleviate the pain from the application development process and help expedite the work of ISVs and developers all over the world, we are excited to announce the launch of the OpenText Thrust Studio. This new service works like your personal artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant, that aims at removing all the complexity from the day-to-day work so you can work faster, better and easier by getting the real-time accurate and reliable information at your fingertips when you need them most. The program will be offered as an early access initiative and will allow a handful of companies to get access to this intelligent real-time digital assistant that will provide the information, links, documents and samples required, so you don’t waste time going back and forth between sources and screens and you get work done faster.

Some of the key benefits of the OpenText Thrust Studio are:

Get accurate and valuable support in real-time.

Access any information available on our website, forums, API documentation and all other sources at the fingertip of your development screen. This means that you will no longer need to jump from one screen to another to manually search for information, but rather ask our intelligent digital assistant to get the information … and voila! It will be prompted to you in a matter of seconds. This is the beginning of a series of enhancements to our development process that aims at making your work fast, easy and reliable. Using only a handful of commands and asks, you will get the information, samples, documents and files you need to expedite your application development process. Sounds too good to be true? It is not. It is the smart way to work!

Increase your teams’ productivity.

You know better than we do: Development teams are looking for tools and ways to accelerate their work outputs and yet, maintain the ideal quality required to success in the market. This means, your teams are looking to increase productivity so they can complete projects faster and better and have more time for other tasks. OpenText Thrust Studio provides exactly that, the type of tools that will enhance the work and productivity of your teams, increasing their satisfaction and allowing them to better manage workloads. We know you and your team members will enjoy the benefits of this service.

Increase customer satisfaction and business opportunities.

On today’s uber-competitive world, those who can deliver effectively, under tight deadlines and can accommodate to constant changes tend to get the benefits of business opportunities. With that in mind, OpenText Thrust Studio comes as one of the key tools ISVs and users can use to tackle these often-challenging requests.

Think about it for a second. If you can eliminate/reduce the time your teams spend on finding the right information and support they need to build applications, it means this is time you could address to either comply with customers’ deadlines, use the time to prepare for new RFPs or liberate manpower to address new requirements you could not have supported otherwise due to lack of time of resources. Sounds good? We do believe so, as accelerating your development process can only mean you can say yes to more business opportunities. Remember, effectiveness has a positive impact on time to market, management of delivery dates and the better management of resources and labor.

OpenText Thrust Studio will be released initially as an early access service which will include a handful of partners accessing and providing feedback and input about the service. It will expand shortly after to allow all our partners to also benefit from this service, so stay tuned to enjoy the power of OpenText Thrust Studio.

