Industry analyst round up – top rankings for OpenText

Across the market segments we serve at OpenText, it’s always a delight to receive acknowledgement from some of the top firms in the industry analyst community. Recently, Gartner, Forrester, and IDC have placed us in several leadership positions for key enterprise software categories.

Industry analyst firm rankings provide independent assessments of the value and business advantage OpenText delivers to customers. In developing these rankings, analyst firms look at solution capabilities, vision, innovation roadmap, testimonials and market presence. The leader positions currently held across our various business units demonstrate that organizations continue to rely on modern information management solutions from OpenText to deliver business value today and into the future.

Below is a summary of our current leadership rankings, covering markets served by OpenText Application Delivery Management, IT Operations Management, Content Services, Digital Experience, AI and Analytics, Portfolio, and Cybersecurity solutions.

Cybersecurity

The 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Named a Leader

For the 10th consecutive year, Gartner named OpenText a leader in the application security testing Magic Quadrant. Get the full report to discover why.

The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023

Named a Leader

OpenText Voltage Data Security Platform, part of the OpenText Cybersecurity business, received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria including data discovery, data classification, tokenization, encryption, data masking or redaction, data access controls, privacy use cases, and data and information governance use cases. The Voltage platform was also given the highest scores possible in the product vision and execution roadmap criteria within the strategy category. Download the report to learn more.

Content Services

The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023

Named a Leader

OpenText Extended ECM received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, integrations and interoperability, lifecycle management, search, document management, collaborative workspaces, digital process automation, eSignature, and supporting product and services in this report. “Organizations seeking a richly featured content platform with solid integrations for essential productivity and enterprise applications from a vendor that can meet them where they are in their cloud journey should consider OpenText,” reads the report. Download the report to learn more.

IT Operations Management

The Forrester Wave™: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q4 2022

Named a Leader

OpenText Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) received the highest possible scores in the criteria of product vision, execution roadmap, market approach, and partner ecosystem in this report. Download the report to learn more.

Analytics & AI

The Forrester Wave™: Document-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2022

Named a Leader

OpenText IDOL received the highest possible scores in the criteria of scanning, OCR and mobile capture, non-text sources-images, data enrichment and labeling, support for relevant use cases, subdocument text analytics, document-level text analytics, document types and forms, and global capabilities. IDOL was also given the highest scores possible in the product vision, planned enhancements, and supporting products and services criteria within the strategy category.



Application Delivery Management

The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022

Named a Leader

The OpenText UFT Family, ALM Octane and LoadRunner Family received the highest possible scores in the criteria of test authoring and automation, API test design and automation, testing journey, test management, and test maintenance and self-healing. The solutions were also given the highest scores possible in the product vision, execution roadmap, supporting products and services, and partner ecosystem criteria within the strategy category. Download the report to learn more.



Digital Experience

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment

Named a Leader

OpenText Exstream was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape with noted strengths for its customer experience strategy, deep enterprise integrations, and cloud transition capabilities. Learn more.



Portfolio

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2022 Vendor Assessment

Named a Leader

OpenText ZENworks was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for UEM SMB and named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment, IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments Software 2022 Vendor Assessment, and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment, all published in May of 2022.

Business Network

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2021 Vendor Assessment

Named a Leader

OpenText Business Network was named a leader in the most recent IDC MarketScape and we look forward to the next iteration of the IDC MarketScape later this year. Download the current report to learn more.

