TechnologiesContent Services

Exploring technology innovation at SITE Centers

OpenText Customer spotlight: Kim Scharf, SVP of Information Technology, SITE Centers

Meaghan Campbell Send an email 13 hours ago
Less than a minute

We are currently seeing a shift in enterprises looking to innovation not just to disrupt, but to solve real business problems as well.

As a publicly-traded Real Estate Investment Trust with over 500 value-oriented shopping centers representing 130 million square feet in 41 states, SITE Centers is no stranger to these challenges—or to the potential opportunities provided by creating a culture built on innovation.

We recently sat down with Kim Scharf, SVP of Information Technology, SITE Centers to chat about her experience in the technology industry, how technology can be a differentiator and what it takes to become an innovator.

Site Centers recently spoke to us about how they are creating an enterprise-wide information advantage with OpenText™. Learn more here.

Show More
Meaghan Campbell

Meaghan Campbell

Meaghan Campbell is a Customer Marketing and Reference Manager based in Waterloo, ON. Meaghan is responsible for managing customer programs that focus on customer loyalty, retention and advocacy. She also manages the reference activities for the Enterprise Content Management product suite, giving customers a voice to share how they are transforming their organizations with OpenText technology.

Related Articles

Photo of Agility delivers the world’s goods using greener routes

Agility delivers the world’s goods using greener routes

11 hours ago
Photo of How to optimize EnCase for a work-from-home workforce

How to optimize EnCase for a work-from-home workforce

6 days ago
Photo of What is Cyber Resilience?

What is Cyber Resilience?

6 days ago
Photo of How to select an Identity and Access Management system in 2020

How to select an Identity and Access Management system in 2020

6 days ago
Back to top button
Close