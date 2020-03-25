Exploring technology innovation at SITE Centers

We are currently seeing a shift in enterprises looking to innovation not just to disrupt, but to solve real business problems as well.

As a publicly-traded Real Estate Investment Trust with over 500 value-oriented shopping centers representing 130 million square feet in 41 states, SITE Centers is no stranger to these challenges—or to the potential opportunities provided by creating a culture built on innovation.

We recently sat down with Kim Scharf, SVP of Information Technology, SITE Centers to chat about her experience in the technology industry, how technology can be a differentiator and what it takes to become an innovator.

