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Elevate together at OpenText Summit London 2026

Take control of your AI journey

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OpenText

April 06, 20263 min read

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The OpenText Summit 2026 European tour is coming to the heart of London. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an unforgettable, event-packed day of learning about the future of AI and information management.

Join global thought leaders and regional experts at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre on April 16.  You’ll hear executive perspectives about where AI is going and how to get there. You’ll see product demos showcasing the latest features of our software portfolio. And you’ll have a unique opportunity to get hands-on with OpenText™ Aviator™ playground and experience the benefits of our AI products for yourself.

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Check out highlights from our recent Singapore summit.

See the OpenText vision

The event’s keynote features OpenText executives offering their views on what’s new and what’s next in AI and information management. You’ll also hear from our customers and partners during on-stage interviews to get their opinions about OpenText and our products. And you’ll hear about OT trusts OT, our initiative that uses our own products to simplify IT infrastructure, optimize cloud environments, and enhance cybersecurity while targeting $1.5 billion in efficiency gains over the next decade.

Don’t miss special guest speaker Prof. Klemens Skibicki, or “Profski,” who will talk about the role of humans in the connected AI age. As a professor, entrepreneur, economic historian, and speaker, he has spent more than 20 years exploring the balance of technology and people.

Drill down into OpenText products

OpenText Summit London gives you the opportunity to discover the latest developments in today’s essential technologies—from content management and cybersecurity to observability and service management, business networks, DevOps, experience, and more. Product roadmaps help you understand where our technology can take you. Demos, breakout sessions, and one-on-one conversations on the expo floor give you a chance to explore the possibilities and get your questions answered.

Six reasons to join us

At the event, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • Gain practical insights through presentations from industry leaders and success stories from our customers.
  • Experience AI in action and discover how OpenText solutions drive innovation in key industries.
  • Explore breakout tracks tailored to your business priorities.
  • Discover new, relevant use cases.
  • Meet our partners and OpenText experts in the exhibition area, see live demos, get answers to your questions, and gain a deeper understanding of product features.
  • Network with fellow professionals during breaks, meals, and the evening reception.

We hope you’ll join us for this unique opportunity to discover, learn, and connect when the premier AI conference comes to London. You will leave with a clear understanding of how to leverage your company’s information to take your organization to the next level. Register today.

Learn more about OpenText Summits 2026 happening around the world.

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OpenText Summit London 2026

Join us April 16 to experience the latest AI and information management innovations.

Register today!

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OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company, enables organizations to gain insight through market-leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions.

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