Delivering innovation when our customers need it most

The past few months have posed significant challenges for organizations around the globe as we adjust to new and remote ways of working. At OpenText™, we quickly shifted to a new work reality while continuing to innovate and deliver quality products and services to our customers.

In April 2020, we committed to delivering quarterly updates designed to help organizations navigate the challenges that have impacted all businesses, including supply chain disruption, collaboration and information management, enhanced customer expectations and organizational resilience.

Our core premise with our April launch was that the adoption of the Cloud is – and will continue to be – central to an organization’s success. Today, I am pleased to announce our latest innovations across OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.3 and Business Network 20.3, which will be rolled out over the coming months. These latest releases deliver key enhancements in cyber resilience, ethical supply chains and digital trading, automation and cloud readiness.

Security and threat intelligence

The recent global crisis has further highlighted the issue of security and protection, something we have worked on tirelessly since our acquisition of Guidance Software in 2017.

Our latest release of OpenText™ EnCase™ Endpoint Security brings expanded detection capabilities. By aligning to the MITRE ATT&CK framework – an important industry framework for decoding advanced threats and attacker behaviors – EnCase Endpoint Security can now detect advanced threats based on MITRE ATT&CK rules and pair relevant threat information with the event for further analysis and response.

We also bring additional Threat Intelligence capabilities to EnCase Endpoint Security from our 2019 acquisition of Carbonite. Encase Endpoint Security has long been integrated with Webroot BrightCloud threat protection services. By now integrating their DNS reputation services, OpenText can now provide security analysts with the information they need to determine the severity of a threat, and the suggested remediation.

OpenText™ Tableau TX1 solidifies its position as the most comprehensive and efficient acquisition appliance on the market with a new automatic acquisition feature, support for the Apple filesystem (APFS) and the ability to unlock Bitlocker protected drives, providing more information on connected media earlier in investigations.

Ethical supply chains, digital trading and compliance

At OpenText, we remain committed to helping our customers achieve more sustainable, transparent and ethical supply chains that meet corporate social responsibility initiatives. I am pleased to announce that our integration with EcoVadis – a repository of ethical sourcing profiles on nearly 200,000 companies – is complete and delivered as part of Business Network 20.3, allowing customers to connect to partners that align to their corporate social responsibility priorities, minimizing risk and maximizing sustainability across their supply chain.

Business Network 20.3 is also the substantiation of Liaison technologies, bringing together the Liaison Alloy platform and OpenText™ Trading Grid™. The new Trading Grid delivers a single unified integration platform that supports supply chain optimization initiatives and streamlines information flows across enterprise applications and external business environments.

Finally, we’ve also made it even easier to achieve global eInvoice compliance with support in over 45 countries. OpenText™ Active Invoices with Compliance now includes support for the new India eBiller Clearance compliance mandates, which can help organizations accelerate digital P2P in the region and on a global scale—all while avoiding penalties and fees.

Intelligent capture and automation

The mandate to work from home has demonstrated just how much we still rely on paper, physical interactions and manual processes. Digital transformation has been thrust upon many organizations that need to quickly automate previously manual business processes. OpenText continues to build integrated machine learning (ML) capabilities to make information capture and the automation of processes more powerful.

The latest enhancements to OpenText Intelligent Capture provide deeper integration with OpenText™ Extended ECM. It can now auto-file content from Core Capture into Business Workspaces with accurate document classifications and rich content metadata, saving users valuable time and simplifying governance. Core Capture also now supports full-page optical character recognition (OCR) in multiple languages. And for our developer community, improvements to redactions in OpenText™ Core Capture Services enable image zones in documents to be automatically redacted.

Continued investments in cloud readiness

Building on the momentum of our last two releases, we continue to expand support for cloud-native and multi-cloud deployments across our product portfolio, giving organizations the flexibility to deploy and run OpenText software within their cloud platform of choice.

OpenText is introducing support for Docker and Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS and the OpenText Cloud for OpenText™ Magellan™ BI & Reporting. We have also expanded support for containerized deployments on AWS and Azure for OpenText™ Content Suite and Extended ECM.

A Thank-you

Despite our engineering teams having to work remotely, I am immensely proud of the work they have all done. These enhancements and innovations will further enable our customers to stay productive, whatever situation they are faced with.

I would also like to thank all our customers who continue to provide insight and feedback on how they use OpenText solutions, and how we can improve them. We are proud to partner with you as we all continue to navigate these ongoing challenges.