Human Resource Management

Introducing Top 6 New Features for Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors 24.2

Are you ready to revolutionize the way you manage HR documents and processes? We’re thrilled to announce the latest update of OpenText™  Extended ECM for…

Verna Tomkinson profile picture

Verna Tomkinson

May 1, 20242 minutes read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

Are you ready to revolutionize the way you manage HR documents and processes? We’re thrilled to announce the latest update of OpenText™  Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® 24.2. Packed with exciting features and enhancements, this release is set to elevate your HR game to new heights!

1. AI Takes Flight:

Gone are the days of manual searching through endless HR documents. With the introduction of OpenText Content Aviator, your HR department can now effortlessly find answers to queries. Simply ask a question, and Content Aviator will swoop in, detect the language and provide the answer in the same language. It’s that simple!

SAP HR AI takes flight
HR can now effortlessly find answers to queries with AI.

2. Future Automation:

Speeding up HR document processes has never been easier. Scheduled Bots jobs, once confined to a ‘classic’ HR business administration page, are now seamlessly integrated into the standard user interface. Say hello to increased efficiency and productivity!

HR SAP automation
Scheduled Bots jobs are now seamlessly integrated into the standard user interface.

3. Customizable Application Page:

Make a lasting impression with a personalized touch. HR Administrators can now customize the application landing page with their corporate logo and program name. Aligning the background color with your organization’s branding will deliver a unique touch.

Customizable HR landing page
HR Administrators can now customize the application landing page with their corporate logo and program name.

4. Expanded Language Support:

Breaking down barriers in communication, we’re introducing three new languages to support business administration and managers as they interact with employees. Embrace diversity and inclusivity within your HR processes!

5. My Team’s To-Dos tile (Manager):

Upgrade from HR Inbox to My Team’s To-Dos tile (Manager) for enhanced flexibility in task management.

6. BYOK Encryption:

Enhance HR data protection with the ‘Bring Your Own Key’ option in our encryption key management system.

Capitalize on Enhancements

We’re incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made in just three months since the last update. We strongly encourage all our customers to request an update to fully capitalize on these improvements.

Ready to soar to new heights with Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors? Content Aviator, available as an additional product, awaits you! To access this ground-breaking AI tool, simply reach out to OpenText Sales.

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Verna Tomkinson avatar image

Verna Tomkinson

Verna Tomkinson is a Senior Product Marketing Manager whose focus is supporting and building the global awareness of the OpenText HR solutions. With more than 6 years of experience successfully facilitating innovative HR Digital transformation programs, Verna is passionate about delivering a simple message which inspires business, improves employee experiences, and supports hybrid organizations.

See all posts

More from the author

What’s new in OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors
Analytics & AI

What’s new in OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors

We’re thrilled to share some fantastic enhancements that will make your experience with OpenText™ SAP® SuccessFactors® even more seamless and powerful. Here are 7 ‘What’s…

February 6, 2024 2 minutes read
Thriving in HR: Celebrating Achievements and Navigating Challenges
Analytics & AI

Thriving in HR: Celebrating Achievements and Navigating Challenges

In HR’s ever-evolving landscape, staying ahead by using technology is imperative in facilitating change. During our recent OpenText customer roundtable on 31st October 2023, a…

December 12, 2023 4 minutes read
Enhance the HR experience with Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors new features
Cloud

Enhance the HR experience with Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors new features

Welcome to the latest upgrade of OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® 23.4! We’re excited to introduce new features and improvements since the last release…

November 21, 2023 3 minutes read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?