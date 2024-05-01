Introducing Top 6 New Features for Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors 24.2

Are you ready to revolutionize the way you manage HR documents and processes? We’re thrilled to announce the latest update of OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® 24.2. Packed with exciting features and enhancements, this release is set to elevate your HR game to new heights!

1. AI Takes Flight:

Gone are the days of manual searching through endless HR documents. With the introduction of OpenText Content Aviator, your HR department can now effortlessly find answers to queries. Simply ask a question, and Content Aviator will swoop in, detect the language and provide the answer in the same language. It’s that simple!

2. Future Automation:

Speeding up HR document processes has never been easier. Scheduled Bots jobs, once confined to a ‘classic’ HR business administration page, are now seamlessly integrated into the standard user interface. Say hello to increased efficiency and productivity!

3. Customizable Application Page:

Make a lasting impression with a personalized touch. HR Administrators can now customize the application landing page with their corporate logo and program name. Aligning the background color with your organization’s branding will deliver a unique touch.

4. Expanded Language Support:

Breaking down barriers in communication, we’re introducing three new languages to support business administration and managers as they interact with employees. Embrace diversity and inclusivity within your HR processes!

5. My Team’s To-Dos tile (Manager):

Upgrade from HR Inbox to My Team’s To-Dos tile (Manager) for enhanced flexibility in task management.

6. BYOK Encryption:

Enhance HR data protection with the ‘Bring Your Own Key’ option in our encryption key management system.

Capitalize on Enhancements

We’re incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made in just three months since the last update. We strongly encourage all our customers to request an update to fully capitalize on these improvements.

Ready to soar to new heights with Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors? Content Aviator, available as an additional product, awaits you! To access this ground-breaking AI tool, simply reach out to OpenText Sales.