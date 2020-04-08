Announcing Cloud Editions (CE) for The Resilient Organization

The launch of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE), the most comprehensive cloud release in our history, marks a new era for how OpenText customers will use, manage, deploy and experience information management software solutions. This launch takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented change and disruption. Today, everything about our world is changing faster than ever before – but slower than it ever will again. An event in one region can trigger disruption everywhere, almost instantaneously. In a world like this, businesses need to be resilient. They need to maintain stability, be prepared, agile and innovative, allowing them to support their customers, partners, employees and communities.

Today, we also announced the release of Business Network 20.2 and OT2 20.2. Together with Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2, these releases are designed to help your organization stay ahead in a world of constant, dramatic change. We have focused our attention on innovations that help organizations build resilience, on technologies and processes that scale quickly and reliably, empower and secure a remote workforce, provide supply chain flexibility, and deliver the best possible customer and employee experiences.

And critical to achieving these goals is the cloud.

Our latest releases deliver on three major cloud projects, aimed at building additional flexibility for our customers: becoming cloud-native; connecting anything; and extending capabilities quickly with multi-tenant SaaS applications and services.

Deploy new cloud-native software anywhere, quickly and easily

OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) is a class of cloud-native software that provides organizations with flexible options to run their software in their own data center, in the OpenText Cloud, through a hybrid approach, or within a cloud platform of choice. As an evolution of Release 16, Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 builds on, and includes, all innovations from previous Release 16 Enhancement Packs.

At launch, over 20 OpenText products are cloud-native – including OpenText™ Exstream, Media Management, AppWorks, Magellan, Content Suite, Documentum, Extended ECM, and InfoArchive. With a containerized architecture supporting Docker and Kubernetes, customers can automate deployment, management, and updates, making it easier to stay up to date with the latest features that users demand and address new business problems.

While you can run Cloud Editions (CE) software anywhere, there are added benefits to running in the OpenText Cloud. Quarterly updates are applied seamlessly, applications are managed and monitored by the experts, and customers enjoy a single SLA from the application to the infrastructure.

Connect once, reach anything with OpenText Business Network

As companies face a new reality of rapidly evolving global markets and changing supplier relationships, it is vital they have visibility into multi-enterprise operations and deeper transactional insights. With deeper integration for third-party data sources, and self-service supplier connectivity, organizations can better manage unforeseen supply chain disruption.

Business Network 20.2 features OpenText™ Trading Grid™, the world’s only platform for both B2B and A2A integration delivered as a managed service. With the new Trading Grid, organizations can connect once and reach anything! Partners, supplier, people, systems, and IoT devices. It makes integration and supply chain digitization more powerful than ever with added support for synchronous transactions, API-based integration to multiple application types, and best-in-class data visualization with OpenText™ Lens. A managed services delivery model ensures IT departments can keep pace with new demands without having to change their own workforce model.

Trading Grid also introduces self-service connectivity innovations for Global Partner Directory, the world’s largest directory of over 1.2 million trading partners. Combined with data enrichment from the new D&B integration, organizations can rapidly move disrupted orders to available suppliers already connected to Trading Grid while mitigating risk and supporting ethical and sustainable sourcing practices.

Additionally, the latest release of RightFax 20.2 features a new Epic connector for rich healthcare EMR integration, streamlining information workflows and enhancing productivity for hospitals and nurses.

Extend existing OpenText solutions with new SaaS applications

OpenText™ Core SaaS applications provide customers with increased flexibility to quickly add new capabilities that extend and integrate with existing OpenText solutions. These applications are built to keep pace with new user requirements and business use-cases while keeping data secure and centralized on one platform.

Core for Building Information Modeling (BIM) is the latest addition to OpenText’s growing roster of next-generation purpose-built SaaS applications. Core for BIM reduces operational costs and complexity, while increasing efficiency in operations by facilitating the efficient capture and verification of incoming BIM data.

Build connected and integrated applications

OT2 20.2 also delivers new Core Services, discreet functions that developers can consume from the cloud as needed in their own applications. Core Services give developers more choice and flexibility to build and customize applications that cost less, take less time to develop, and integrate easily for less information sprawl. Core Services allow developers to rapidly respond to evolving user and business requirements with consistent experiences across multiple applications.

This release includes an Intelligent Capture Service for automating data extraction and an electronic Signature Service for document preparation, and rapid, secure signing.

Introducing the OpenText Developer Beta

As part of OT2 20.2, we’re announcing a closed Developer Beta Program, designed to give exclusive access to additional Core Services and a refreshed developer experience. Interested partners can apply for the Developer Beta here.

The future is cloud

Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 represents a major milestone for OpenText and our customers. In a time of unprecedented change and disruption, I believe these innovations and enhancements will truly help our customers to become more resilient and primed for success.

If you missed my technology keynote today during OpenText Enterprise World Digital, you can watch the recording here. By registering, you’ll also get on-demand access to product keynotes, more detailed release information, demos and breakouts.

I wish you all well in these challenging times. Stay home, stay safe, and stay well.