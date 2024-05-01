Industry Analyst Recognition Round-Up: May 2024 Edition 

Building off the January 2024 analyst recognition update, OpenText is once again honored to receive recognition for our solutions from many of the leading industry analyst firms that have evaluated our company across business units. These reports play a pivotal role in unveiling world-class solutions that add substantial value to organizations, addressing the most complex of digital challenges.

Below is an example of the recognition that OpenText has recently received, encompassing Application Delivery Management, Content Services, Digital Experience, Portfolio, AI and Analytics, Cybersecurity, and IT Operations Management solutions.

Application Delivery Management (ADM):

GigaOm Cloud Performance Testing Radar

OpenText LoadRunner was named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Cloud Performance Testing.

GigaOm Regulated Software Lifecycle Management Radar

OpenText ValueEdge was named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Regulated Software Lifecycle Management.

Analytics & AI:

GigaOm Data Warehouses Radar

OpenText Vertica was named a Leader and Fast Mover for the third consecutive year in the 2023 GigaOm Data Warehouses Radar.

GigaOm e-Discovery Radar

OpenText Axcelerate, OpenText Axcelerate Investigation, OpenText Insight, OpenText Legal Hold, Collection Services, Forensic Services, Recon Investigation Service, Managed Document Review, and Expert Witness were named Leader and Outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm e-Discovery Radar.

Digital Experience:

GigaOm Digital Asset Management Radar

OpenText Media Management was named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm Digital Asset Management Radar.

GigaOm Digital Experience Platforms Radar

OpenText was named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm Digital Experience Platforms Radar.

Portfolio:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51779424, April 2024)

OpenText was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment. The report stated, “Key features include advanced security measures, flexible management options, and support for a wide range of devices.” In discussing the UEM solution and last year’s acquisition of Micro Focus by OpenText, the report noted that, “Overall, the acquisition positions Zenworks favorably in the competitive UEM market, particularly in cloud and AI integration, expanding its market opportunities.”

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51234324, April 2024)

OpenText was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment.

Content:

Infosource Intelligent Data Processing and Capture Matrix

OpenText Capture and IDP solutions were named a Leader in the 2024 Infosource Global Capture & IDP Vendor Matrix.

Radicati Information Archiving Market Quadrant

OpenText’s enterprise archiving solutions, including OpenTextTM InfoArchive, OpenTextTM Core Archive for SAP Solutions, and Retain Unified Archiving. were named a Top Player in the 2024 Radicati Information Archiving Market Quadrant, improving on its Trail Blazers position in the 2023 report.

Cybersecurity:

GigaOm Application Security Testing Radar

OpenText Fortify was named a Leader and Forward Mover in the 2023 GigaOm Application Security Testing Radar.

IT Operations Management (ITOM:)

GigaOm NetDevOps Radar

OpenText Network Operations Management (NOM) was named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm NetDevOps Radar.

GigaOm Cloud Management Platforms Radar

OpenText HCMX was named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm Cloud Management Platforms Radar.