OpenText recognized as a leader in continuous test automation platforms

The OpenText continuous automation testing platform, acquired as Micro Focus in August 2022, was invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022. Forrester released the results of their 26-criterion evaluation of the 15 most significant continuous automation testing (CAT) vendors, and we have great news to share: the report recognizes the OpenText offering as a Leader. A Leader designation is the highest segment in which evaluated vendors can be placed.

The Forrester report notes that the OpenText software testing offering has “one of the most comprehensive CAT (continuous automation testing) platforms in the market.”

The Forrester Wave report states, “From codeless to scripting in natural-language-, visual-, and model-based testing, AI has been infused into the capabilities of the platform, offering easier and smarter testing. Omnichannel, mobile, management, and test self-healing are additional strengths.”

It comes as no surprise that OpenText was ranked as a leader in this evaluation, which from our perspective is thanks to recent innovations in our functional test portfolio. We believe these innovations align closely with Forrester’s recommendations for Continuous Automation Testing (CAT) platform customers. The report suggests that CAT platform customers should look for functionality that

offers AI and smart testing capabilities,

fosters collaboration among technical and non-technical testers, and

provides a consistent, uniform testing experience.

And OpenText delivers. We believe our Continuous Automation Testing platform is an ideal solution for teams and organizations that need to deliver high-quality software.

Read the full Forrester Wave report to learn more about what Forrester analysts say about our continuous automation testing offerings and advice they have for customers looking for CAT providers now.