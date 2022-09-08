Captiva thrives as Intelligent Capture

Since the launch of OpenText™ Intelligent Capture, customers and partners have been asking about the transition and benefits within existing Captiva environments. But what is “intelligent” capture? What is the foundational thinking and technology behind it? John Mancini expands on this shift in capture strategy, describing the critical function of intelligent capture as a process where “organizations take basic capture capabilities and extend them as part of their broader transformation strategies.”

OpenText Intelligent Capture does exactly that—expanding on the mailroom capabilities of Captiva, while encompassing a wider set of technologies and a broader vision. It’s important to remember that Intelligent Capture is an evolution, not a replacement. All existing CaptureFlows created within the Captiva CaptureFlow Designer are fully supported.

In addition, because OpenText Intelligent Capture is built on the Captiva platform, licensing remains the same for existing Captiva customers. This applies to existing Captiva server licensing as well as to Captiva Advanced Recognition, Real-time and the Captiva Web Client for distributed capture deployments.

Benefits of Intelligent Capture

With licensing remaining the same and existing capture workflows fully supported, customers can now take advantage of the extended functionality integrated into the solution. Intelligent Capture customers can now implement new capture automation capabilities such as Single-Click Entry and Table Auto Complete, both of which significantly improve operator productivity. In addition, Intelligent Capture customers can implement what Alan Pelz-Sharp has defined as “Practical AI” capabilities—in this case, the ability to leverage AI technologies that can be easily configured within Intelligent Capture for multiple line-of-business applications.

Intelligent Capture customers can also benefit from the addition of new machine learning capabilities, analytics and AI Augmented Capture—all of which can be easily configured as CaptureFlows. Capture provides a logical starting point for any AI initiative, and we have seen increasing interest to implement specific AI components to further automate manually intensive tasks. An AIIM survey validates the logic of pushing AI to the front of business processes, with 72% of information professionals indicating that intelligent capture capabilities are important to their organization’s future artificial intelligence and machine learning plans. Integration is key to success. OpenText Intelligent Capture’s Capture Flow Designer supports all existing integrations to third-party ECM and other business applications while providing the ability to easily add AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to any capture process.

In conversations with customers and industry experts, we see a great appetite for capture solutions that can be used as a larger, single “front door” to facilitate process automation. OpenText Intelligent Capture provides COOs, as well as shared and managed services managers with a highly configurable solution that can be easily deployed across departments to ensure incoming content is automatically classified, data is extracted and results are validated as quickly as possible.

By consolidating all existing and developing capture technologies within Intelligent Capture, OpenText can better accelerate development by focusing on a single enterprise capture solution that is easily adaptable to all deployment environments.