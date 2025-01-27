OpenText™ Capture (Intelligent Capture), which includes machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, provides omnichannel capture of digitized paper documents and native digital documents to extract content and route information efficiently and securely to the right users and systems in the organization.

December 2024: What’s new in OpenText Capture CE 24.4

Increase admin efficiency with large language models (LLM)-created profiles

Benefit from LLMs without your data being used to train the models, whether you upload a blank or completed sample document

Save time and reduce the need for experts by eliminating the need for administrators to manually create the profiles used by continuous machine learning (CML).

Automatically identify and label key data fields using Google Vertex AI to configure CML.



Note: This capability requires a Google Vertex subscription.

Expand extracted data with use-case specific LLM

Automatically identify, extract, and process critical information from structured or semi-structured documents using advanced language models like Robustly Optimized BERT Approach (RoBERTa).

Extract specific fields and values as defined for targeted use cases, to increase accuracy from documents such as invoices.

Modernize with new human-in-the-loop web UI

Boost productivity of remote and hybrid employees with responsive web-based UI for configuration and validation.

Keep your brand in front of users with no-code configuration to customize the header with your

company name and logo.

Embed capture in line-of-business web apps.

Advanced Cloud OCR with Microsoft® Azure Read OCR

Expand the document types and fields that can be processed by Advanced Recognition.

Extract actionable data from unconstrained handprint, cursive, and low-quality mobile images with new built-in integration with Microsoft® Azure Read OCR.

For more information about OpenText Capture CE 24.4, check out the release notes on OpenText My Support.

January 2024: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 24.1

Ingest image formats from mobile devices

Process mobile images faster with automated conversion of HEIF, HEIC, and 64-bit PNG images into TIFF images

Automatically extract data from HEIF, HEIC, and 64-bit PNG images, often received in emails and as documents

Intelligent Capture users can receive and process documents from mobile devices, such as Apple iOS and Android phones and tablets.

For more information about OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 24.1, check out the release notes on OpenText My Support.

October 2023: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 23.4

Extract accurate checkbox data automatically with continuous machine learning

Accelerate business processes by leveraging AI for data accuracy from structured forms

Intelligent Capture will recognize and extract data from checkboxes with AI model that will continually learn based on user validation to improve accuracy without maintained templates.

Expanded Integration with Microsoft

Ingest email content from M365 Outlook by directly connecting inbox folders using Microsoft Graph protocol.

Manage secure connections

Set up a secure SFTP connection with the new option to use SSH keys for export.

For more information about OpenText CE 23.4, check out the release notes on OpenText My Support.

July 2023: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 23.3

Updated audit logs and admin reports

Support compliance with new exportable detailed audit logs and admin reports that help verify the “who” and “what happened” related to captured information and extracted data.

At a document level, Administrators can verify who has accessed, edited or deleted the captured information and extracted metadata.

Arabic support: capture and extraction

To expand the documents that can be classified and extracted, Arabic is supported, including the creation of text-searchable PDF files and document classification/data extraction.

For more information about OpenText CE 23.3, check out the release notes on OpenText My Support.

April 2023: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 23.2

Smart document classification using continuous ML and NLP

Increase document separation and classification accuracy with two new continuous machine learning models for document separation and NLP-based document classification.

Postal address recognition using continuous ML

Process documents faster with new continuous machine learning for postal addresses that automatically selects the correct address when multiple addresses are in a document.

View fuzzy search alternatives in the human-in-the-loop UI

Reduce the need to consult other applications when matching against a database that includes multiple entries that are nearly identical. The new Enable Alternatives setting for the SnapMatch capability will show not only the best match, but also the next best matches for user consideration.

Improve the operational experience by empowering employees with information in one UI.

For more information about OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 23.1, check out the release notes on OpenText My Support.

February 2023: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 23.1

Natural language processing for unstructured content

Built-in integration with Magellan Text Mining automatically extracts named entities, such as people, organizations and locations, and creates content summaries with less time spent on data entry and IT customization.

Expanded Integration with Extended ECM and Documentum

New workspaces can be created in OpenText™ Extended ECM when documents are exported from Intelligent Capture.

OpenText™ Documentum™ D2 native workflows can be set up directly through the Intelligent Capture REST-based exporter

For more information about OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 23.1, check out the release notes on OpenText My Support.

October 2022: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 22.4

Enhancements to Advanced Cloud OCR integration

Organizations that use the product’s Advanced Cloud OCR capability can improve OCR accuracy and regional data privacy compliance by specifying the content’s language and the required region for data residency.

In this example, the OCR results of a handwriting-only page is shown.

Information extraction for intelligent automation

Business users will save time with the new capability that uses machine learning to automatically extract postal addresses. This update supports many EU and North American country formats.

All address fields are highlighted as address blocks for easy review and for use with Click to Extract if needed to train machine learning.

Integration to Documentum with REST Services

Organizations with the OpenText™ Documentum™ D2 UI or Documentum xCP can securely export captured content from Intelligent Capture to Documentum through a new REST-based exporter. Integration with REST services is key for modern data centers and cloud implementations of Documentum.

OpenText Intelligent Capture supports and integrates with Documentum via RESTful APIs.

For more information about OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 22.4, check out the release notes on OpenText My Support.

November: 2021: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture CE 21.4

OpenText Intelligent Capture (formerly Captiva) Cloud Edition (CE) 21.4 highlights OpenText’s commitment to build more machine learning, native cloud and advanced automation capabilities into a market-leading capture platform. As capture is the starting point of ECM and ERP solutions, being able to automatically ingest incoming documents and data provides organizations with an immediate and demonstrable return on their investment. The CE 21.4 release includes three powerful new capabilities:

Information Extraction Engine (IEE) machine learning

OpenText Intelligent Capture now includes OpenText™ Information Extraction Engine (IEE), a proven third-generation machine learning engine, which drastically reduces set-up time. It has the ability to recognize and learn new incoming document types and auto-classify and extract data from these documents (as well as variations of those documents,) significantly reducing the need for manual set-up and sorting.

Although Intelligent Capture has utilized machine learning, such as Production Auto-learning (PAL) for nearly a decade, the addition of IEE has many partners and end users delighted. They anticipate major cost savings by being able to automatically recognize and learn new document types without the need to manually identify new documents and variations via scripting or configuration. Improved recognition results begin immediately and IEE never stops learning and improving!

Containerization for the REST subsystem

In addition, Docker container support for Real-Time/ REST subsystem and Web Client has been added to simplify software deployments, scaling and upgrades. Intelligent Capture 21.4 also includes Advanced Cloud OCR (separately licensed) that provides excellent results on handwritten and cursive text, documents with challenging backgrounds and documents captured on cell phones.

New integrations for Advanced Cloud OCR and OpenText™ Magellan

OpenText™ Magellan™ Text Mining sentiment analysis (also separately licensed) is now seamlessly integrated into IEE and uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and can provide document-level insights: positive, negative, or neutral.

June 2020: What’s new in OpenText Intelligent Capture Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

OpenText™ Intelligent Capture (formerly Captiva) Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 continues to deliver innovation in automating manual processes, enhanced user interfaces (UIs) for increased user productivity and integration directly with OpenText™ Extended ECM.

The Intelligent Capture Web Client has been significantly enhanced in CE 20.2 to include powerful new automation capabilities and an updated, ergonomic and intuitive UI for remote users to accomplish more with less manual sorting and fewer keystrokes.

These significant automation and UI updates are made specifically for the Web Client, enabling field and home workers to process more documents with fewer manual steps. These enhancements include Single-Click Entry, Auto-table complete and On-Image Navigation.

July 2019: Introducing OpenText Intelligent Capture