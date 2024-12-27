DevOps

Mobile testing made easy with OpenText Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web

OpenText™ Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web is a robust, enterprise-level solution designed to facilitate broader mobile application testing. It provides a centralized digital…

Grace Bickerstaff

December 27, 20243 minute read

worker's hands working on mobile phone with laptop in background, icons overlay image indicating connectivity

OpenText™ Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web is a robust, enterprise-level solution designed to facilitate broader mobile application testing. It provides a centralized digital lab of real mobile devices and emulators, enabling developers and testers to develop, debug, test, monitor, and optimize mobile applications from anywhere. Flexibility like this is crucial in today’s fast-paced development environment where remote access and collaboration are key.

Benefits of OpenText Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web

The ability to support continuous testing of mobile applications can be challenging: enter OpenText Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web. Ensure that your applications perform consistently across various devices and platforms to enhance the end user experience. The lab’s remote access capabilities allow teams to test on a wide range of devices without the need for physical hardware, significantly reducing costs and maintenance efforts. Additionally, OpenText Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web offers a pay-per-use licensing model, providing more scalability and cost efficiency.

Integrate seamlessly with open source testing tools like Appium and Selenium. Leverage existing tools and frameworks to enhance productivity and reduce the learning curve. With support for cloud browser testing, streamline your testing process by enabling parallel and fast automated test execution on various browsers and versions from any location.

For more benefits of OpenText Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web, read the data sheet.

Best practices

Maximize the benefits of OpenText Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web by taking advantage of remote access capabilities to test on a diverse range of devices and browsers. You can also ensure wide test coverage and identify issues that may only appear on specific configurations. Integrate OpenText Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web with your CI/CD pipelines to automate testing and accelerate release cycles, leading to faster and more reliable software releases.

In addition, monitor test executions and analyze detailed reports more accurately so teams can quickly identify and address issues. This ensures any defects are caught early in the development cycle. Then, improve the quality of your mobile applications while also reducing the time and cost associated with fixing bugs later in the process. Finally, regular updates and training for the team are also important. Keep your solution updated with the latest versions and features to ensure that you are taking full advantage of its capabilities.

Teams can effectively utilize OpenText Functional Testing Lab for Mobile and Web to enhance their mobile application testing processes, improve collaboration, and ensure high-quality software.

Start now: request a demo!

Connect with us

Join the discussion board for OpenText Functional Testing in the DevOps Cloud community.

Note: We are simplifying and rebranding our products to make it easier for you to understand and find our solutions. We are transitioning to a product naming approach that clearly describes our offerings and capabilities.

Share this post

Grace Bickerstaff

Grace Bickerstaff is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText with 8 years of marketing experience in the software industry. She holds a degree in Marketing from the University of North Texas and has a background in digital marketing and sales enablement. At OpenText, Grace drives the development and execution of go-to-market strategies for OpenText functional testing solutions.

