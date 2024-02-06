What’s new in OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors

We’re thrilled to share some fantastic enhancements that will make your experience with OpenText™ SAP® SuccessFactors® even more seamless and powerful. Here are 7 ‘What’s New’ for Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors update 24.1 to keep you in the loop:

1.*HR Content Aviator: Introducing a game-changing chat-based feature! Now HR business users can ask conversational questions, utilizing all employee records, learning, and HR documents stored in Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors. This AI-driven update fosters knowledge reuse, providing comprehensive summaries for a deeper understanding of HR content.

AI contract agreement summarization

2. Smart Document Bots: Enjoy a user-friendly interface for setting up document folder storage rules. Existing customers can relax – current settings seamlessly integrate into the new layout.

3. HR Document Generation Output in DOCX: Generate and save .DOCX documents, enabling internal review, modification, and approval before PDF publication. Perfect for flexible contract adjustments and letter creations.

4. DocuSign® Integration: Streamline management of your DocuSign® organization license account. This update allows grouping user accounts for enhanced license management control.

5. *Status Icons for External Sharing: OpenText Core Share, when integrated to Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors, now includes visual tracking of document sharing statuses. This new feature enables easy identification of sharing, approvals, or inaction from candidates and internal staff, thereby reducing security risks and providing better information to HR business users.

Status icons are used to support external sharing record processes

6. System Enhanced Audit Information: Gain more detailed audit information, displaying saved annotations, document transformations, and redaction events. Enhance governance and records management with this essential update.

Event audit details provide further information

7. Remove Download Option: Business Admin pages now offer even greater control over the download link. This offers unparalleled control over employee record downloads for security and support reasons.

Excited about these updates? We are too! Explore more AI use cases and stay tuned for more innovations and community discussions on Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors. Your experience is our priority.

Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Community Event May 2024

Includes peer-to-peer discussions, product feature discovery, and use case insights.

Open to live Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors HR customers (please contact your OpenText Sales Executive to participate).

*Features available to direct OpenText customers