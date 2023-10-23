Unlocking Efficiency and Security of Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors

At OpenText, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower HR administrators, mobile employees, and direct customers alike. Our latest OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® 23.3 product release is no exception, as we introduce a range of features designed to save time, enhance security, and streamline essential HR processes.

What’s New for HR Administrators to Save Time

Flexible Upgrades: Managing global clients’ upgrades just got more manageable. Once upgraded to 23.3, organizations are no longer restricted to specific server versions. Organizations can upgrade the document generation clients at different times, eliminating the need for simultaneous upgrades. This gives HR administrators the freedom to schedule and coordinate upgrades according to their unique needs and priorities.

Decoupling Server and Client Add-In provides more manageable, flexible upgrades.

What’s New for Mobile Employees

Enhanced Security: Security is paramount, especially in the mobile world. Our latest release introduces added layers of protection for the OpenText Extended ECM Mobile App. Hybrid employees can now use Face ID or thumbprint recognition for password entry, ensuring that their HR records remains secure without sacrificing convenience.

What’s New for Direct Customers Using Electronic Signing

Efficient Document Distribution: Say goodbye to cumbersome document distribution. Our latest release for X2HR (Direct OpenText Customers) offers a cost-effective solution for sending a single document to multiple employees simultaneously for review and approval. This streamlines the document distribution process, saving you time and resources.

Time-Sensitive Approvals: In today’s fast-paced business world, timing is everything. With our electronic signing solution, you can ensure that time-sensitive approval and agreements are handled promptly. This not only boosts productivity but also minimizes delays that could impact your HR operations.

Cost Savings: Traditional paper-based document management can be costly. By adopting our electronic signing solution and linking them to custom workflows you not only reduce paper and printing expenses but also save on physical storage and handling. It’s a cost-effective way to modernize your document management processes.

Electronic signatures speed HR approvals and save costs.

Bug Fixes:

SAP SuccessFactors documents are only uploaded to an employee’s file once they have been approved and published.

The document or employee record deletion is conveniently located.

Visual improvement for Document Generation.

What should your HR organization expect from OpenText in the coming years:

As technology continues to advance, HR professionals can expect exciting developments benefits such as:

Conversational Search : HR Business users can quickly extract insights from mission critical HR files to make data-driven decisions.

: HR Business users can quickly extract insights from mission critical HR files to make data-driven decisions. Smart Document Types : This will help automate document upload to help speed up the approval process.

: This will help automate document upload to help speed up the approval process. Personalized Employee Experiences : Document Generation module will increase support for high availability and scalability to boost satisfaction and retention rates.

: Document Generation module will increase support for high availability and scalability to boost satisfaction and retention rates. Enhanced Records Management: Administrators and Records Managers will benefit from vastly improved performance when running disposition searches.

The future of HR is bright, and AI will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping it.

In conclusion, OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors latest product release 23.3 brings new enhancements and improvements to make HR administration more efficient, secure, and cost-effective. Whether you’re an HR administrator, a mobile employee, or a direct customer using electronic signing, our solutions are designed with you in mind. Stay tuned for future product release information where HR professionals can unlock even greater potential from their HR Document Management solution.

For more information about our latest product release, please reference OpenText Extended ECM Platform Cloud Edition 23.3 Release Notes (requires OpenText customer log-in). All previous updates are included in 23.3.

If you are a live customer of Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors join our virtual Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Roundtable event on October 31st, 2023.

Thank you for choosing Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors and X2HR. Application upgrades are crucial for achieving transformation objectives.