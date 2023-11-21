Enhance the HR experience with Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors new features

Welcome to the latest upgrade of OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® 23.4! We’re excited to introduce new features and improvements since the last release in August 2023 that will make your experience even better. In this blog post, we’ll walk you through these updates, tailor-made for various HR user roles, and discuss some notable fixes that help to enhance your overall experience.

What’s new for HR Administrators:

Help Manual Update: Say goodbye to the old format! Our new visual Online Help update is a game-changer. It’s designed to be user-friendly and make information more accessible for both business and admin users. This is crucial for effective knowledge management and expedited learning.

No Code-Low Code Report Templates: Revolutionizing report creation, these templates reduce the time it takes to create and edit reports. With the right permissions, you can cut report creation from days to hours and report editing to mere minutes.

No Code-Low Code WebReports configuration saves time

What’s new for HR Managers:

Improved Personalize Browsing: We’ve made your life easier with an improved browsing experience. The system now allows mangers and staff the option to reconfigure their user interface to allow flexible viewing across multiple folders and HR workspaces.

Flexible organized metadata columns improve browsing experience

What’s new for HR Record Managers:

Enhanced Records Management: Enjoy improved access to records management and retention features within our new application smart view. Managing records has never been more convenient.

What’s new for x2HR Customers:

OpenText Azure Information Protection: Protect your employee records by aligning them with Azure Information Protection. This helps limit printing and downloading when records are shared externally, ensuring the utmost security.

Notable fixes:

Improved Performance: We’ve worked on enhancing the performance of creating folders, making your tasks smoother and more efficient.

Permission Issue Resolved: Previously, users with ‘see’ permission were shown options they couldn’t access, causing confusion. This issue is now fixed, ensuring a seamless permission structure.

Syncing for Centralized Workspaces: Renamed employee workspaces which were synchronized with Core Share didn’t work as expected. We’ve resolved this, so renamed workspaces now accurately synchronize shared items for external employee record sharing.

Conclusion:

We hope you’re as excited about these new features and improvements as we are. This upgrade is designed to empower each role with tools and capabilities that will simplify and enhance your experience with Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors! As always, your feedback is important to us, so please share your thoughts and experiences with the new features.

Explore the new features and updates by accessing the latest release OpenText™ Extended ECM CE 23.4- Release Notes and OpenText™ Extended ECM CE 23.4- Notable Fixes.

SAP customers can also access information here: SAP Extended Enterprise Content Management by OpenText

Reach out to our support team for any questions or assistance.

Stay tuned for Release 24.1 in the New Year!