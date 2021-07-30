The latest announcement by OpenText of Cloud Editions includes some great updates to OpenText™ EnCase™ Forensic and OpenText™ EnCase™ Endpoint Investigator. Check out the latest updates below.

July 2021: What’s new in OpenText EnCase Forensic and OpenText EnCase Endpoint Investigator CE 21.3

OpenText™ EnCase Forensic (designed for law enforcement investigations) and EnCase Endpoint Investigator (designed for corporate/enterprise investigations) build upon the social media artifact enhancements delivered in CE 21.2 and take it a step further by collecting artifacts directly from cloud-based collaboration and storage applications including MS Teams, Amazon S3, DropBox and Box.

This feature provides investigators with the ability to look past what is stored on the hard drive in question, and dive deeper into the suspect’s online activity to identify evidence that may be relevant to the case.

EnCase Forensic and EnCase Endpoint Investigator are always focused on helping investigators work more efficiently and close their investigations more quickly. To that end, CE 21.3 delivers the following workflow improvements:

Optimized navigation for collecting related evidence from different sources

Triage view showing evidence file types and counts to help narrow investigation points

EnCase Endpoint Investigator also provides faster evidence triage previews across the network.

The benefits of cloud computing are well known and apply to forensic investigations within the cloud as well: distributed and lean processing, resource and cost sharing and faster integration of technology. With CE 21.3, investigators have the ability to output evidence directly to Microsoft Azure.

In addition to evidence output, CE 21.3 also delivers automated EnCase deployment within Azure, providing an investigator with a pre-configured system that includes virtual machines, standard system configurations and allocation of Azure storage and compute power.

For more information, law enforcement customers can visit the EnCase Forensic website. Corporate enterprise customers can find more information on the Encase Endpoint Investigator website.

