The latest announcement by OpenText of Cloud Editions includes exciting updates to the OpenText™ Business Network Cloud. Check out the latest updates below.

January 2024: What’s new in OpenText Business Network Cloud Edition 24.1?

AI-Assisted Process Automation for Trading Partner Set-up

OpenText is the leader in information management. OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) equips organizations with the tools to share, manage, govern, and secure their information across business processes end-to-end anywhere in the world. Enable dynamic customer, employee, and partner experiences, cutting-edge security, and connectivity that integrates with Microsoft, Oracle, Google, SAP, and more and exceeds the demands of the modern workplace with OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 22.4. This release focuses on augmenting the Business Network Cloud Foundation offering through ready-to-deploy adapters.

Master EDI for MS Dynamics 365 Business Central users at any size organization

The MS Dynamics 365 Business Central Order to Cash Adapter Kit for Business Network Cloud Foundation extends OpenText’s tiered integration platform’s capabilities by allowing smaller organizations that utilize MS Dynamics 365 Business Central to collaborate with their external partners seamlessly. As companies of all sizes migrate to the cloud to mitigate the operational risks associated with supply chain disruption, they often lack the expertise to manage their integration environment.

Business Network Cloud Foundation allows companies of any size to benefit from a global integration platform. It also provides access to a library of pre-configured, self-service-based application adapters. These include MS Dynamics 365 Business Central, which is being made available for the first time in this release. This new ERP adapter will make it easier for mid-market companies to seamlessly integrate into their instance of MS Dynamics. With this they can drive downstream benefits for all users of the environment. Learn more about this new feature set within Business Network Cloud Foundation.

We are innovating at OpenText! Learn “How IoT Enables an Intelligent and Connected Supply Chain” at an online webinar on February 6th, 11 a.m. Eastern. Register here!