Three ways to drive higher agent productivity

Photo of Steve Graff Steve GraffJune 26, 2023
In today’s demanding business environment, contact center agents need to be highly effective and efficient to handle customer interactions. As customer expectations continue to rise, agents must possess a wide range of skills and capabilities to seamlessly handle interactions across various channels. They need to be adept at quickly understanding and adapting to new technologies, as well as efficiently navigating complex systems and tools. Additionally, agents must be proficient in multitasking, problem-solving, and decision-making to provide timely and accurate solutions to customer inquiries and issues. 

At OpenTextTM, we understand the importance of empowering your agents with the right tools to excel in their roles. We understand the need to streamline workflows, boost productivity, and elevate customer satisfaction.  The opportunity you have includes:

Creating single unified dashboard: Provide a consolidated view of customer interactions, allowing agents to access customer history, preferences, and previous conversations in real time. This holistic view helps agents deliver personalized service and resolve customer issues more effectively. 

Knowledge base integration: Integrate a comprehensive knowledge base within the dashboard to empower agents with instant access to information and resources. With a wealth of product details, troubleshooting guides, and FAQs at their fingertips, agents can provide accurate and consistent answers to customer inquiries. 

Performance analytics: Leverage robust reporting and multichannel analytics, offering valuable insights into agent performance, customer satisfaction levels, and call center operations. These analytics help you identify areas for improvement, measure agent efficiency, and make data-driven decisions to optimize your call center’s performance. 

The success of contact centers in the current landscape hinges upon driving the effectiveness and efficiency of your agents. In this ever-evolving contact center environment, empowering agents to excel is crucial for achieving customer satisfaction and driving business success. 

How are you addressing these challenges? Learn more about how our OpenTextTM Qfiniti and Explore call center platform can transform your operations and elevate your customer service. Qfiniti and Explore can help empower your agents and deliver outstanding outcomes. 

Steve Graff

As chief technical architect for OpenText’s Contact Center Management solution, Steven Graff drives the overall strategic direction and product management for our Work Force Optimization (WFO) product suite. He collaborates closely with research and development, sales, and the senior management team to plan and implement the product roadmap as well as OpenText Qfiniti’s integration into the overall portfolio of related customer experience management products. Mr. Graff is considered by his peers to be a pioneer in the quality monitoring market with more than 40 years’ experience in the industry. His unique expertise comes from having installed and supported many Call Center products such as ACD, CTI, VRU and Autodialers. Mr. Graff is a sought-after keynote speaker at tradeshows and conferences, and peer recognition and awards over the years underscore his efforts and achievements in the industry, at OpenText, and within his community. Mr. Graff received his bachelor's degree in technology from the New York Institute of Technology and is based at the OpenText offices in Addison, Texas.

