Introducing OpenText Aviator Search: data insight through AI-powered conversations

Challenges of Exploiting Enterprise Data

As businesses grow, so does the amount of data they generate. This data can come in various formats, such as text, audio, image, and video, and can be stored across multiple internal and external repositories. Enterprises need to exploit this data efficiently to maximize its value by providing search and knowledge discovery. However, the vast amount of unstructured and structured data can challenge organizations.

They need to have a way to search and extract valuable insight while identifying compliance risks accurately. Failure to do so could lead to legal action that could cause financial, brand, or reputational damage. Companies can use OpenText Aviator Search to address these challenges.

How OpenText Aviator Search Addresses These Challenges

OpenText Aviator Search has an unparalleled history in AI and machine learning, being able to accelerate time-to-value. It enables businesses to find every asset and reach all their knowledge where it’s stored without replicating it.

Search View delivered from Aviator Search

Benefits of OpenText Aviator Search

One of the key benefits is that the enterprise can extract and enrich data, discovering valuable, often unknown information from all repositories in over 1,900 file formats. This means that organizations can use natural language processing and chat interfaces to converse with their data, bringing insights to users securely. Additionally, OpenText Aviator Search can reach into all media insights by moving beyond only text to gain sentiment analysis with context and key events.

Versatility and User-Friendliness of Aviator Search

One factor that makes OpenText Aviator Search ideal for enterprise-level organizations is the proven data discovery and enterprise search capabilities with baked-in AI and machine learning, enabling precision search and data extraction. With over 160 connectors to find all data and recognition of over 1900 file formats to extract all data, it is incredibly versatile and can work with a wide range of data types. Moreover, these tools are designed to be user-friendly and support natural language processing with over 40 languages. This allows users to use conversational language to ask questions and receive insights from their data.

Compliance and Legal Risk Mitigation with OpenText Aviator Search

OpenText Aviator Search can also help businesses identify compliance risks and avoid legal action that could harm their brand and reputation. For example, unstructured data such as photos of driver’s licenses, passports, and other sensitive information can be accurately searched and extracted, ensuring that the organization is handling all data in disparate locations correctly.

Conclusion

OpenText Aviator Search is essential for enterprise-level organizations with large and growing volumes of diverse unstructured and structured data spread across multiple repositories;

Enabling businesses to exploit their data efficiently to maximize its value by providing search and knowledge discovery.

Helps organizations identify compliance risks and avoid legal action that could lead to financial, brand, or reputational damage.

Proven data discovery and enterprise search capabilities, with baked-in AI and machine learning

Breaks down the Analytics barrier, democratizing data discovery

Support for natural language processing with over 40 languages

Is versatile, user-friendly, and incredibly valuable to any organization that wants insight to data.