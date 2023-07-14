Customer Service

Elevate your call center’s performance with agent experience software

Photo of Steve Graff Steve GraffJuly 14, 2023
1 minute read
A business person holding a pen draws a linear illustration of growth as a bar graph.

Call centers often face the challenge of increasing the number of interactions while keeping agent staffing at current levels. This situation calls for a revolutionary approach to the way call center agents work. Contact center leaders must empower agents with streamlined workflows, user-friendly interfaces, and powerful features in an agent dashboard to transform call center operations and drive substantial improvements. 

Enhanced agent productivity

By offering agents a unified platform, they can efficiently manage customer interactions, access real-time customer information, and seamlessly collaborate with team members. This approach eliminates time-consuming tasks and simplifies workflows, allowing agents to prioritize delivering personalized service and resolving customer issues with greater efficiency. 

Improved access to customer data

Gain access to extensive customer profiles that encompass purchase history, previous interactions, and preferences. This enables agents to provide personalized experiences, anticipate customer needs, and foster stronger relationships, ultimately leading to elevated levels of customer satisfaction. 

Real-time analytics and reporting

OpenText™ software offers robust analytics and reporting features, empowering you to extract valuable insights on agent performance, customer trends, and call center metrics. By leveraging these insights, you can make data-driven decisions, identify areas for improvement, and effectively optimize your call center’s performance. 

In conclusion, the ever-present challenge of increasing call center interactions while maintaining agent staffing levels necessitates a revolutionary approach. By empowering agents with streamlined workflows, user-friendly interfaces, and powerful features through an agent dashboard, contact center leaders can drive significant improvements and transform call center operations. This transformative approach holds the key to achieving efficiency, productivity, and enhanced customer experiences in the dynamic landscape of call center management. 

Photo of Steve Graff Steve GraffJuly 14, 2023
1 minute read
Photo of Steve Graff

Steve Graff

As chief technical architect for OpenText’s Contact Center Management solution, Steven Graff drives the overall strategic direction and product management for our Work Force Optimization (WFO) product suite. He collaborates closely with research and development, sales, and the senior management team to plan and implement the product roadmap as well as OpenText Qfiniti’s integration into the overall portfolio of related customer experience management products. Mr. Graff is considered by his peers to be a pioneer in the quality monitoring market with more than 40 years’ experience in the industry. His unique expertise comes from having installed and supported many Call Center products such as ACD, CTI, VRU and Autodialers. Mr. Graff is a sought-after keynote speaker at tradeshows and conferences, and peer recognition and awards over the years underscore his efforts and achievements in the industry, at OpenText, and within his community. Mr. Graff received his bachelor's degree in technology from the New York Institute of Technology and is based at the OpenText offices in Addison, Texas.

Related Posts

Professionals working together in a customer workshop.

Effective communication for a successful customer workshop

July 6, 2023

Harness digital tech to improve claims processing

July 5, 2023
Image shows an origami crane transforming into a paper airplane.

Transform your call center into a revenue-generating powerhouse with agent experience management

July 4, 2023
A female contact center agent with a headset works at her computer desktop.

5 ways agent experience management improves CSAT and NPS scores

June 29, 2023
Back to top button