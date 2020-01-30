Responsive layout applications with high resolution displays

With the size and resolution of laptop displays and computer monitors continuously increasing, organizations and employees expect the applications they use to be able to adapt to high resolution offerings with responsive layout. Responsive layout increases productivity and provides a better user experience by displaying all the details the user needs, without having to scroll up and down.

In the latest release of OpenText™ Gupta Team Developer, we’ve introduced responsive layout for windows with resizable anchor controls. Team Developer 7.3 also provides enhanced code profiling with an easier and more powerful user interface and custom profile entries triggered by code. Additionally, the SalMail API is enhanced to support latest encryption technology and authentication methods, and we’ve delivered new APIs that help to modernize applications and provide compliance with latest government regulations like GDPR.

Team Developer 7.3 responsive layout

With the introduction of responsive layout, OpenText™ Gupta Team Developer 7.3 lets developers create windows that display either more or less information when resized. Developers can enable control anchoring on their application windows and once control anchoring is enabled, child control anchoring behavior can be defined in detail.

Controls also have horizontal and vertical anchoring properties. A control’s horizontal anchor can be set to left and right, meaning the control will keep its size and will remain at its left or right anchored position when resized. If the horizontal anchoring property is set to both left and right, then the control will resize with the change in size of the parent window. Vertical anchoring works in a similar way and the vertical anchor of a control can be set to top, bottom, or both.

In the screenshot below, the two buttons on the bottom are set to horizontal anchor left, vertical anchor bottom. The grid is set to horizontal anchor both and vertical anchor both, allowing the grid to grow and display more information when the parent window is being increased in size.

Enhanced code profiling

Code profiling has been enhanced in multiple ways in Team Developer 7.3. The profiling viewer now has a summary tab and a details tab, allowing for quick overview analysis on the summary tab, and a detailed per code line analysis on the details tab. The data is now presented in a grid view and the grid columns can be sorted to quickly find slow executing code or to find code lines that execute many times. Per column data filtering is available as well.

Developers can now programmatically add annotations and tags into the code profile file. Annotations simply add a text to the profile, whereas tags have a start and end point allowing the developer to measure the execution time of a self-defined section of code. The tag has a start text and an end text that is displayed in the profile viewer.

SalMail Email API

The SalMail class library is using a new email access provider to offer higher security with TLS 1.2 support. And developers can access Gmail using the required OAuth authentication.

Enhanced Active Coding Assistant (ACA)

The coding assistant now shows full help for overloaded functions from within ACA and when hovering over a function, increasing the productivity of developers.

New APIs in Team Developer 7.3

There are a number of new APIs in Team Developer 7,3, including:

New function to write directly to the debug console.

Function to create a hash value from a string. Useful for verifying values without storing the actual value.

CDK function to read/save outline files using UTF8 file encoding.

Function to get and set the autohide status of docked dialogs.

Function to serialize and deserialize XML strings to and from UDVs.

Save and load the status of a navigation bar using variables.

SalNetCompileAndEvaluate() works with Sal functions allowing to create runtime generated code on .NET.

New function to create a child window that shows it’s menu bar.

Rich text controls can be queried and set to be editable/not editable.

To learn more, you can read more about Team Developer 7.3 or try Team Developer 7.3.