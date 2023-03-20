While digitizing content is a critical first step for digital transformation, going paperless is no longer enough for managing the increasingly high volume of enterprise content. According to IDC research, more than half of the documents that require processing now originate as digital file types – emails, attachments, SMS, PDF, PNG, and more – and most of that information is either semi-structured or unstructured.[1]

Files like invoices, sales orders, customer communications and employee records all contain valuable information, but without the ability to efficiently find, understand and act upon the data they contain, important workflows are delayed. As a result, organizations across all sectors are replacing traditional “go paperless” capture solutions with omnichannel information capture and intelligent document processing (IDP).

What is intelligent document processing?

Intelligent document processing elevates capture by adding artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to improve operational efficiency.

More specifically, intelligent document processing solutions can identify whether a document should be filed, archived or trigger an automated workflow. IDP can also extract important metadata to ensure the information is searchable and actionable. Transforming files into organized information increases operational efficiency, improves customer service and boosts employee productivity and engagement.

What are some key intelligent document processing use cases?

Intelligent document processing solutions are ideal for documents that need to be classified, searched and acted upon quickly. That makes intelligent document processing a critical tool in automating sales, customer experience, accounting, and HR tasks so that information can be classified, searched and found throughout its lifecycle.

Picture this scenario, for example: an HR manager, Sam, used to spend hours on low-value tasks each time their company onboarded a new employee. They had to manually pull together dozens of documents from various places and in multiple formats: paper forms for insurance purposes, photos of personal ID, PDFs from references – the list went on and on. Sam had to also review each piece to make sure it was complete and legible, move it through various review/approval workflows, and classify it correctly so it could be intelligently filed, protected and found when needed.

When their company implemented IDP, virtually all these manual tasks were automated, and completed with greater accuracy, saving Sam and the company hours each week for more important activities. Employee satisfaction across the organization rose too – since even months down the line, Sam could query important records in seconds. And compliance with HR regulations was much easier, with files complete, accurate and stored in the correct protected location every time.

What are the benefits of an intelligent document processing solution?

IDP maximizes operational efficiency with information capture, AI and process automation. Customers and employees benefit from faster onboarding and case resolution – even the tone of a customer communication can trigger who is assigned the support ticket. Both groups also experience less frustration stemming from manual tasks and lost documents.

No matter how information comes into an organization, with an intelligent document processing solution, the content can immediately be transformed so it’s usable and searchable. No longer just a piece of content, it quickly becomes information that feeds automated business processes, removing the burden from the business user to manually review content, add tags and decide whether to kick off the next process workflow.

Why is intelligent document processing important?

Intelligent document processing enables organizations to expand information capture with the latest AI technologies and business process automation tools to accelerate revenue workflows and create better customer and employee experiences. When automation is optimized, everything moves faster and consistently – vital for remaining competitive and in compliance.

Why choose OpenText as your intelligent document processing vendor?

OpenText intelligent document processing solutions help organizations streamline content-driven business processes to tap into rich data, saving processing costs and time. Partnering with OpenText, the industry leader in information management, you can benefit from:

Automatically routed information: Optimize process initiation time with a simple-to-use workflow that maps documents and data to your key applications without complex system integrations.

Multiple recognition technologies: Identify document types and analyze text to understand context and employ efficient processes with a multi-engine approach that ensures documents and data are ready for use.

Continuous machine learning: Improve accuracy and reduce maintenance costs using continuous machine learning technology.

Lower TCO for long-term solutions: Reduce operational costs and maximize value with transparent pricing and value-add maintenance contracts.

Flexibility to choose your deployment model: Choose the intelligent document processing option that fit your industry requirements and organizational policies whether you want to deploy on-premises or in the cloud, via Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure or AWS.

