Accelerate your digital journey with OpenText Cloud Editions 21.3

Organizations are embracing the cloud on their digital transformation journeys. OpenText™ delivers information management in the cloud at scale to help customers of all sizes to master modern work, power modern experiences, digitize supply chains, strengthen cyber resilience and build the API economy.

Today, I’m pleased to announce the launch of OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, a cloud-first platform that powers digital businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected. From personalized customer experiences to next-generation cloud APIs and services, OpenText CE 21.3 gives organizations the tools they need to transform business, accelerate growth and stay ahead of the competition.

OpenText Content Cloud

OpenText™ Content Cloud CE 21.3 includes innovations to help organizations master modern work while increasing security and reducing governance risks.

New in CE 21.3 is OpenText™ Magellan Risk Guard, an AI solution that helps organizations ensure compliance and mitigate risk by uncovering and addressing potentially sensitive, inappropriate, or detrimental text, images, or video content living within business systems. With 20 prebuilt AI models that identify risk across 50 pre-defined categories, such as drugs, alcohol, violence and personally identifiable information (PII).

I am also pleased to announce two additions to the OpenText Core product suite: OpenText™ Core for Regulatory Plans, a Public Cloud solution for Life Sciences that helps organizations plan, manage, and track complex global regulatory submissions, and OpenText™ Core Share for SAP solutions, which enables secure remote collaboration in the cloud within an SAP business process. In addition, OpenText Core Content, our public cloud content services platform, now has deeper integration to SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud and supports co-authoring in Microsoft Online.

CE 21.3 also delivers more integrations to OpenText™ Extended ECM for Office 365 and Microsoft Teams, further simplifying ease of use, productivity, and compliant control of information.

Lastly, in support of information governance and our legal vertical, OpenText™ Axcelerate™ has added chat review functionality which has become a complex source of evidence as organizations adopt Teams and Slack. Axcelerate has also expanded its collection capabilities for Google Workspace and Microsoft Exchange.

OpenText Business Network Cloud

Connecting business to global commerce and enabling the seamless exchange of information across trading networks has never been more important.

In CE 21.3, OpenText™ Business Network Cloud continues to deliver more A2A connectivity and more visibility for customers. CE 21.3 includes more API connectors to support seamless integration with business systems like SAP®, Oracle®, ServiceNow and SalesForce®. OpenText now offers 135 API connectors that support integration to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, enabling organizations to unlock real-time data flow and minimize disruptions when migrating to the SAP S/4HAHA Cloud. We have delivered OpenText™ Lens in OpenText™ Trading Grid to enhance productivity and communication by providing customers with near real-time visibility for B2B transactions, tailored experiences and new reporting capabilities. Additionally, OpenText™ IoT Platform simplifies the user experience and delivers APIs with operational features for internalization and device onboarding and provisioning.

Our new Asset Tracking for Manufacturing solution tracks the location and movement of assets in real-time within a production environment to eliminate manual processes and asset loss, increasing production output and reducing operating costs.

OpenText Experience Cloud

The latest enhancements to the OpenText™ Experience Cloud will power modern experiences across the entire customer journey.

As part of CE 21.3, I am excited to announce OpenText™ Experience CDP, our new customer data platform and an essential feature of the highly integrated OpenText Experience Platform. Experience CDP increases prospect conversion rates by unifying customer data from first- and third-party data sources, including Google Marketing Platform, to enable better targeting and more relevant and personalized omni-channel experiences.

Other innovations to OpenText Experience Cloud include the integration of OpenText™ Media Management with Shutterstock to streamline image search and asset management. OpenText Media Management also introduces a new Jobs Dashboard that provides immediate visibility of all current projects, helping teams and stakeholders to optimize collaboration and meet deadlines.

I am also pleased to announce the launch of the OpenText Voyager Connect Community, an online community for digital experience and information management professionals to network and share ideas, content and resources. I invite you to join the Voyager Connect Community today and connect with other customers, OpenText experts, partners, and industry peers.

In addition, our latest industry solution for Experience Cloud, OpenText™ Customer Experience Platform for Utilities includes authenticated customer portals and deep integration with SAP to improve the quality of customer experiences and drive loyalty and revenue.

OpenText Security & Protection Cloud

CE 21.3 delivers key innovations across the OpenText™ Security & Protection Cloud to strengthen cyber resilience by protecting and securing data to withstand and quickly recover from cyberattacks and accidental data loss.

Recent events like Solar Winds and the HAFNIUM hack have shown that many security teams are faced with a lack of resources to effectively detect and respond to security threats before they become serious incidents. Built around a 100% remote, cloud-based virtual security Operations Center, OpenText™ Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Service helps enterprise customers uncover hidden risks and threats to help prevent financial, legal, or reputational impact.

With OpenText EnCase Forensic and EnCase Endpoint Investigator, security professionals can now collect social media artifacts from cloud-based collaboration and storage applications, including Microsoft Teams, Amazon S3, Dropbox and Box.

We have also delivered enhanced protection from Webroot Business Endpoint Evasion Shield to help our customers identify threats earlier in the attack chain, Webroot Security for Chromebook with antivirus and web filtering protection, and regionalized and localized content in additional languages for EMEA within Webroot Security Awareness Training.

OpenText Developer Cloud

Building on OpenText’s commitment to delivering everything as an API, this release continues to build cloud APIs that are accessible and scalable. OpenText™ Developer Cloud offers developers unmatched experiences, with new and improved APIs that are highly integrated with the OpenText ecosystem.

Developer Cloud CE 21.3 delivers enhancements to the Developer portal, including expanded documentation for service APIs, new learning materials, and a more robust Developer forum.

Developers can also access our free trial of the OpenText IoT Platform, enabling developers to create, test and validate IoT solutions and use cases, and to get insight and guidance from OpenText’s own IoT developers.

Additional industry solutions

We have also released two additional industry solutions targeted to support specific customer needs:

Clinical Data Intelligence​ for Life Sciences from OpenText™ automates the capture, analysis and filing of clinical trial documentation for Life Sciences with an ability to scale to 1000s of concurrent trials and millions of documents.​

Cloud for Government from OpenText™ empowers Federal agencies with stronger, risk-based security features, enabling deeper visibility, automation, and collaboration.

Accelerate your digital journey

OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3 delivers the innovations you need to accelerate growth, engage your communities and stay ahead of the competition. I invite you to visit our website to learn more.