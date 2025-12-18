From Communications to Experience: My first month at OpenText

Joining OpenText has been an exciting milestone in my career—a chance to help organizations deliver connected, seamless customer experiences through powerful integrations. In November, I stepped into the Product Marketing Manager role for DX Integrations in the OpenText™ Experience Cloud team.

My focus? Executing go-to-market strategies for OpenText Experience Cloud integrations with enterprise platforms like SAP, Salesforce, and Guidewire.

Why OpenText? What excites me

Over the past four years, I’ve delved deeply into customer communications from a utility sector perspective. Joining OpenText gives me the opportunity to broaden that expertise across industries and geographies through its market-leading CCM solution, trusted by some of the world’s largest organizations.

What I’ve learned in my first month

Discovering OpenText’s Impact

I’ve been amazed by the breadth of OpenText solutions and how deeply they’re embedded in everyday life. Did you know that if you had milk with your coffee this morning, OpenText likely played a role? We work with some of the largest dairy producers to manage critical records. It’s been fascinating to see how OpenText seamlessly works in the background to power its 120,000+ enterprise customers with best-in-class information management and AI solutions.

Diving into Experience Cloud

I’ve spent time getting acquainted with the Experience Cloud product suite. What sets this solution apart is its ability to deliver personalized, compliant, and omnichannel communications at scale.

Two customer stories that stood out:

How Nationwide Building Society accelerated content workflows by 83% and enabled personalized communications across channels, improving member engagement.

How Manutan Group transformed its communications strategy to deliver messages in 12 languages across 17 countries, enhancing sustainability and customer loyalty.

Understanding DX Integrations

My first weeks at OpenText have reinforced how Experience Cloud integrations deliver more than technical functionality—they act as strategic enablers.

By integrating OpenText solutions such as Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), and Web Content Management (Web CMS) with core enterprise platforms, organizations can unlock greater value from their existing systems.

Building connections

It’s been a pleasure connecting with colleagues across analyst relations, solutions consulting, product management, competitive intelligence, alliance marketing, global campaigns, sales enablement, and content marketing. The depth of expertise and collaborative spirit within OpenText is truly inspiring. While I’ve only met a small group so far, these positive interactions feel like a reflection of the strong culture that spans 22,000 employees in 180 countries.

First project milestone

In my third week at OpenText, I led an internal sales briefing—known here as a “coffee chat.” I collaborated with teams in product, solutions consulting, sales enablement, and alliance marketing to deliver a presentation on the latest Guidewire integrations. This involved refining product messaging, positioning, and training sellers on how to articulate the integration’s benefits and unique value proposition.

What’s next?

The first month has been both rewarding and energizing. With OpenText Experience Cloud and its powerful integrations, the possibilities are endless—and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

If you’re interested in learning more about customer communications, customer experience, or how OpenText seamlessly integrates with leading technology platforms, stay tuned—I’ll be sharing my insights in future posts. Until then, signing off for now!

Want to dig into the products behind these first-month learnings?