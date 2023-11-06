OpenText named a leader in the 2023 Aspire CXP and CCM Leaderboard market segments

In the constantly evolving customer experience management (CXM) landscape, OpenTextTM stands tall. Global analyst and research firm Aspire Customer Communications Services recognized OpenText Experience Cloud and OpenTextTM Exstream as Leaders in their latest 2023 Aspire LeaderboardTM update.

OpenText Experience Cloud achieves top score in capabilities and strategic direction amongst software vendors

Aspire recognizes OpenText as the leader in Communications Experience Platforms (CXP).

“We believe OpenText is prepared to continue shaping the CCM-CXM market in the years ahead,” Aspire commented in its analysis. “Its newly launched AI framework allows customers to easily select the right AI/ML engine for a given task, including template migration, content intelligence (identifying the best way to convey a message while maintaining brand standards), or even prompt-based content generation.”

OpenText received the strongest scores in platform strength, market presence, company vision and technical strategy when compared against nine other software vendors in this space. As customer communications becomes a core part of total experience, OpenText is well positioned to help organizations deliver personalized experiences at scale.

OpenText Exstream, for the sixth year in a row, named leader in CCM Software

For the sixth year in a row, OpenText Exstream was named a leader in AnyPrem CCM Software. OpenText was also named a leader in Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM. OpenText Exstream, the vendor’s flagship customer communications management (CCM) offering, powers communications modernization, allowing companies to create relevant, personalized and insightful data-driven communications with digital experiences on customer-preferred delivery channels and formats.

“OpenText’s cloud vision is focused on providing low code/no code application development based on third-party clouds or OpenText’s own OpenText Cloud Platform, to make possible rapid deployment and high scalability,” notes Aspire.

Receive premium access to the Aspire Leaderboard

The Aspire Leaderboard is an interactive comparison tool that helps companies find the right solution based on their specific size, region and scope. OpenText invites you to engage with the report and view the current landscape of technology leaders raising the bar for tomorrow’s communications.