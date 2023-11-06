Customer Experience

OpenText named a leader in the 2023 Aspire CXP and CCM Leaderboard market segments

Sixth year running as a market leader strengthened by AI and Total Experience vision

Photo of Janet de Guzman Janet de GuzmanNovember 6, 2023
1 minute read

In the constantly evolving customer experience management (CXM) landscape, OpenTextTM stands tall. Global analyst and research firm Aspire Customer Communications Services recognized OpenText Experience Cloud and OpenTextTM Exstream as Leaders in their latest 2023 Aspire LeaderboardTM update.

OpenText Experience Cloud achieves top score in capabilities and strategic direction amongst software vendors

Aspire recognizes OpenText as the leader in Communications Experience Platforms (CXP).

The Aspire Leaderboard for Communications Experience Platforms (CXP) 2023 shows OpenText as a leader in the top right of the graph of capabilities vs. strategic direction, ahead of other vendors including Messagepoint, Quadient, SmartComm, Adobe, Precisely, Doxee, Intense, MHC and Sefas.

“We believe OpenText is prepared to continue shaping the CCM-CXM market in the years ahead,” Aspire commented in its analysis. “Its newly launched AI framework allows customers to easily select the right AI/ML engine for a given task, including template migration, content intelligence (identifying the best way to convey a message while maintaining brand standards), or even prompt-based content generation.”

OpenText received the strongest scores in platform strength, market presence, company vision and technical strategy when compared against nine other software vendors in this space. As customer communications becomes a core part of total experience, OpenText is well positioned to help organizations deliver personalized experiences at scale.

OpenText Exstream, for the sixth year in a row, named leader in CCM Software

For the sixth year in a row, OpenText Exstream was named a leader in AnyPrem CCM Software. OpenText was also named a leader in Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM. OpenText Exstream, the vendor’s flagship customer communications management (CCM) offering, powers communications modernization, allowing companies to create relevant, personalized and insightful data-driven communications with digital experiences on customer-preferred delivery channels and formats.  

Aspire 2023 Leader badge for AnyPrem CCM Software.
Aspire 2023 Leader badge for Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM.

“OpenText’s cloud vision is focused on providing low code/no code application development based on third-party clouds or OpenText’s own OpenText Cloud Platform, to make possible rapid deployment and high scalability,” notes Aspire.

Receive premium access to the Aspire Leaderboard 

The Aspire Leaderboard is an interactive comparison tool that helps companies find the right solution based on their specific size, region and scope.  OpenText invites you to engage with the report and view the current landscape of technology leaders raising the bar for tomorrow’s communications.

 

Photo of Janet de Guzman

Janet de Guzman

As Senior Director of Product Marketing for OpenText Experience Cloud, Janet de Guzman works at the intersection of product management, engineering, sales, and marketing. She leads a global team responsible for the development and implementation of marketing, messaging, positioning and go-to-market strategies for our digital experience solutions. Janet has more than 20 years of diverse experience in information management, business development, management consulting and industry marketing.

