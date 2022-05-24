Discover how you can master modern work

The nature of work has changed. Employees demand flexible work environments where they’re equipped with the tools and information they need to complete their daily tasks and collaborate freely with colleagues and partners. Companies that treat information as their most valuable asset and make sure their employees have access to the right information, where and when they need it, will thrive in this constantly changing environment.

Delivering real business impact through enterprise information management

Join us at OpenText World EMEA 2022 to hear from the experts on how you can improve information management within your end-to-end business processes to deliver better employee experiences, operational efficiency, and information protection to help you master modern work.

Information isn’t the by-product of people doing their work, it’s the fuel that allows them to do it. This may sound like a simple statement but few organizations are organizing their content in order to achieve this. The Content Cloud track at OpenText World explores how a new approach to enterprise information management delivers real business impact. Key learning opportunities include:

Opportunities to hear how businesses like yours have enhanced productivity and eliminated barriers to adoption by introducing modern solutions for end-to-end content management

by introducing modern solutions for end-to-end content management Insights into the latest capabilities and cloud options for records management and real-life examples from Documentum customers about their upgrade, integration and migration experiences

and real-life examples from Documentum customers about their upgrade, integration and migration experiences How-to sessions about supporting global invoice processing and making continuous improvements through SAP solutions , including best practices that have helped other businesses increase organizational efficiency

, including best practices that have helped other businesses increase organizational efficiency Live demonstrations of the newest capabilities of OpenText™ Core Content, OpenText™ Core Case Management to discover how you can reduce digital friction, improve planning, increase productivity and reduce costs

of OpenText™ Core Content, OpenText™ Core Case Management to discover how you can reduce digital friction, improve planning, increase productivity and reduce costs Sessions on how to improve collaboration and keep projects on track internally and with external business partners by integrating Microsoft Teams into business centers such as engineering, legal, HR and Enterprise Asset Management

Learning from the experts

As the premier online event for the information management industry worldwide, OpenText World is the only forum where you’ll discover innovative solutions that help organizations master modern work and adapt to rapid business change. Here are three great reasons to attend:

1. Exciting keynote sessions

Hear from many of the senior executives within OpenText that are shaping the industry, including:

CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea

Muhi S. Majzoub (EVP & Chief Product Officer)

Sandy Ono (Chief Marketing Officer)

2. Real-life stories and use cases

OpenText World features an impressive line-up of guest speakers from some of the world’s biggest and best organizations. You will hear real-life examples from like-minded companies that are on the path to mastering modern work.

3. Direct access to product experts

Experts from OpenText will be on-hand throughout the event. Whatever product or solution you’re interested in, there’s someone you can talk to. We love spending time explaining how our solutions can help address the business challenges you face today.