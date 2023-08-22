Connect with OpenText at Google Cloud Next 2023

Google Cloud Next 2023 is back in-person on August 29-31, in San Francisco. This is Google’s largest annual event with more than 15,000 IT, line of business, and developers expected to attend. OpenText will be there with its biggest presence yet, as we continue to grow our strong partnership and strategic innovations with Google Cloud.

Smarter with OpenText and Google Cloud

Control information sprawl, respond to changing customer demands, and protect against cybersecurity threats with information management solutions from OpenText on Google Cloud. Enhanced by Google Workspace, Google Analytics, and Google Vertex AI integration, OpenText solutions drive exceptional experiences, secure business processes, and crucial insights for better decisions. Check out the smarter joint solutions we’re highlighting at Google Cloud Next:

Smarter information – Master modern work with integrated collaboration, content management and insights with OpenText™ Core for Google Workspace and Google Vertex AI

– Master modern work with integrated collaboration, content management and insights with OpenText™ Core for Google Workspace and Google Vertex AI Smarter experiences – Transform customer experiences with data-driven, personalization using Google Data Cloud, Analytics and Google Vertex AI

– Transform customer experiences with data-driven, personalization using Google Data Cloud, Analytics and Google Vertex AI Smarter DevOps – Deliver applications faster and easier with Google Vertex AI guided insights and reporting

– Deliver applications faster and easier with Google Vertex AI guided insights and reporting Smarter applications – Modernize your mainframe and COBOL investment on Google Cloud

– Modernize your mainframe and COBOL investment on Google Cloud Smarter cybersecurity – Protect, back up and recover Google Workspace data and move disaster recovery to Google Cloud; and migrate to compliant cloud archiving

Here are 5 ways you can connect with OpenText at Google Cloud Next. Book a Meeting today!

1. Discover OpenText and Google Cloud Strategic Innovations

OpenText Core for Google Workspace

OpenText and Google Cloud will be showcasing OpenText Core for Google Workspace. Our new integrated solution transforms digital employee experiences and empowers users by:

Enriching collaboration with content management and information governance

Accelerating business processes by integrating with lead apps like Salesforce and SAP

Delivering information in context to surface insights and reduce digital friction

New integrated Google Vertex AI and OpenText Aviator

Generative AI is today’s top story that everyone’s talking about, especially at Google Cloud Next. OpenText is partnering with Google Cloud to leverage Google Vertex AI to quickly surface insights and streamline employee and customer experiences and application delivery. OpenText will also be introducing our new OpenText Aviator™ solutions.

2. Learn from OpenText and Google Cloud Experts

Join OpenText and Google Cloud experts at these sessions to learn about the latest innovations to leverage Google AI for greater business insight and empower digital employee experiences.

Productivity and collaboration track (COL106), Tuesday. August 29, 1:30pm, Superpower digital employee experiences in Google Workspace, Make information your superpower with OpenText Core for Google Workspace to transform digital employee experiences and empower business users. Presented by John Radko, SVP, Engineering, OpenText, and Seth Siciliano, Head of Workspace ISV Partnerships, Google.

Productivity and collaboration track (COL204), Wednesday, August 30, 4:45pm, Collaboration 2.0: How AI and data are evolving the way we work, Hear a panel with Google Cloud GM of AI GTM, Brian Goldstein, John Radko, SVP, Engineering at OpenText and Dan O’Connel, Chief AI and Strategy Officer at DialPad about leveraging data and AI to help future-proof collaboration while harnessing the latest trends and optimizing results.

3. Catch Booth Theater 15-minute sessions for glimpse of joint solutions

Got a busy event schedule? You can make time to catch scheduled daily 15-minute sessions of solution overviews in our OpenText Booth #125 theater. See the session schedule for your topic, date and time of interest to attend.

4. Get a deeper dive with product demonstrations

Swing by Booth #125 and see a product demo by our superheroes. Product demos include:

5. Meet with an expert for personal consultation and discovery

Finally, meet with our experts for a more personal consultation and discovery of your AI, content management, customer experience, application delivery, security, and application modernization challenges. Book a meeting today! See you at Google Next in San Francisco!