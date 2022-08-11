Why safe workplace management is the foundation for modern work

Rapidly changing workforce trends and behaviors are leading organizations to realize they need to re-imagine their workplaces to attract and retain essential talent.

When asked, more than 70% of employees said they want remote working to continue after the pandemic ends. In fact, Harvard Business Review found that 80% of workers would turn down a job that did not offer a flexible work schedule. The reality today is that work is neither office-based nor remote. It’s a combination of both, with tasks carried out by the most appropriate person in the most appropriate location.

By next year, says IDC, digital transformation and business volatility will drive 70% of G2000 organizations to deploy remote or hybrid-first work models, redefining work processes and engaging diverse talent pools[i].

This brings new and pressing challenges for virtually every organization: How do you quickly onboard new staff or imbue corporate culture for employees that rarely or never visit the office? How do you ensure employees always have the information they need to be productive? How do you build compliance and minimize risk when operational procedures can no longer be controlled by managers but are the province of distributed, self-directed teams?

The evolving role of safe workplace management

In 2020, a great deal was made about the emergence of safe workplace management and related playbooks that detail efforts. Organizations put significant time and effort into ensuring safe working environments for their staff. These playbooks could have been relevant for just a point in time – something discarded when the initial purpose was past. But that would have wasted the huge potential they represent.

You see, safe workplace playbooks don’t just chart the safe return to work — they underpin what is, in effect, a dramatically changed work environment. Policies and procedures, documentation, HSE resources, production and line-of-business operational content are all brought together in one place. Playbooks are a straightforward means of ensuring that information is made securely available to the right people in the right location.

When managed effectively, playbooks become living, breathing documents that help create a more digitized, agile work culture while maintaining the highest levels of business compliance, health and safety. They help provide a platform to reinvent the workplace as something more accommodating, productive and rewarding for employees.

Safe workplace playbooks can act as the foundational documents to drive and embed change within the organization.

Safe Workplace Playbook Management from OpenText

The initial phase of playbook adoption has shown us just how challenging it is to manage and make accessible all the resources and documentation involved. Playbook content is extensive – policies and procedures, step-by-step guides, checklists, videos, work schedules, etc. – and constantly evolving. In addition, organizations have to be sure that staff and contractors have read and understood the information they contain, and that consumption is effectively tracked and monitored.

Safe-Workplace Playbook Management from OpenText™ is designed to address these issues. It delivers a scalable and secure content management platform to centralize the management of playbooks. Companies can build net-new playbooks or adapt existing industry templates to bring all content and resources together. Employees can easily find and understand current protocols and introduce new practices when and where needed.

Learn more about the benefits of safe-workplace playbook management.

[i] IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Future of Work 2022 Predictions, Doc #US47290521, Oct 2021