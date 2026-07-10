Why organizations need a new approach to MDR (part 2)

In part one, I looked at why organizations need a new approach to MDR. The expectations around Managed Detection and Response (MDR) have changed. MDR is no longer measured only by monitoring coverage or response speed, but by how well it helps organizations reduce risk, support decision-making, and connect security operations to business outcomes.

That shift raises an important question: if MDR is becoming more strategic, what still prevents organizations from realizing its full value? The answer often lies in what happens after detection, how remediation is handled, and whether organizations have the expert support needed to turn insight into action.

The real challenge is what happens after detection

One of the biggest limitations in traditional MDR is that detection and response may happen quickly, while actual remediation takes much longer.

A provider may identify suspicious activity within minutes. Analysts may contain an immediate threat just as quickly. But the underlying issue—an unpatched system, a misconfiguration, a weak control, or a policy gap—can remain unresolved because remediation often depends on broader IT processes.

That delay matters. Risk is not meaningfully reduced until corrective action is completed. If patching is slow, firewall changes require approvals, or legacy systems create operational barriers, the organization remains exposed longer than expected.

This is one reason organizations need a more complete MDR approach. It is not enough to detect threats well. Providers also need to support the path to resolution by helping clients prioritize remediation, understand impact, and coordinate next steps in a way that fits operational realities.

For many organizations, this is where the right services partner can make all the difference.

Different organizations require different MDR models

Another reason MDR needs to evolve is that organizations do not all face the same conditions.

SMBs and mid-market organizations often need fast onboarding, practical guidance, and rapid time to value. They may not have large internal security teams, which makes access to outside expertise especially important. In some cases, they begin with endpoint-focused capabilities and expand only after they recognize the need for broader visibility and support.

Small enterprises and SLED organizations often face a different mix of needs. They may have more formal governance expectations, stronger reporting requirements, or compliance obligations that shape how security decisions are made. They may also need support balancing risk reduction with operational constraints and budget pressure.

These differences make one thing clear: MDR cannot succeed as a one-size-fits-all service. It has to be flexible enough to support different levels of maturity, different risk appetites, and different operational environments.

Why the services model matters more than ever

As MDR matures, organizations are recognizing that technology by itself is not enough. Tools are critical, but without expertise, guidance, and operational support, it is difficult to turn technical capabilities into durable security outcomes.

That is why the most effective MDR offerings are increasingly service-led. Organizations need experienced analysts, threat intelligence, incident response knowledge, and support that extends beyond monitoring. They need a partner that can help them not only detect and respond, but also improve their posture over time.

That idea connects closely with themes I’ve explored in prior blogs on MxDR, threat hunting, and tabletop exercises. Cyber resilience is not built in a single deployment. It is developed through continuous improvement, informed decision-making, and access to the right expertise when it matters most. For many organizations, that journey starts by recognizing the need for a new approach to MDR.

How OpenText™ supports this new MDR reality

OpenText MxDR and Cybersecurity Services are designed for this more outcome-oriented model. They combine technology with expert guidance to help organizations strengthen detection, improve response, and move more effectively from issue identification to action.

Just as importantly, OpenText approaches MDR as part of a broader cyber resilience journey. That means helping customers not only manage today’s threats, but also improve over time through services, expertise, and practical support. For organizations that need more than a toolset, this kind of partnership is increasingly important.

MDR is entering a new stage. Organizations still need strong monitoring and response, but they also need help turning security operations into measurable business value. That requires more context, stronger decision support, better alignment with remediation, and experienced services to guide the journey.

The next generation of MDR will be defined not simply by what it detects, but by how effectively it helps reduce risk and build resilience. That is why now is the time for a new approach to MDR.

To learn how OpenText MxDR and Cybersecurity Services can support your organization, complete the contact form or email the team directly at [email protected].