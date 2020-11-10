What’s new in OpenText Life Sciences Smart View 20.4

With the shift to remote work environments, Life Sciences organizations need a way to provide their workers with secure and compliant access to highly regulated content that is stored on-premises. This is especially critical as pharmaceutical companies continue to bring life-saving therapies to patients, including many who are racing to test the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines.

A revamped cloud-based app delivers secure and compliant access to content

With OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.4, we’re renaming our OpenText Life Sciences Express application to OpenText™ Life Sciences Smart View. It’s a change that better reflects the technology foundation underpinning the product and includes a host of new features to improve productivity and governance.

The new OpenText™ Life Sciences Smart View is an OT2 cloud-based application that gives employees and authorized partners easy access to systems of record anytime, anywhere via their device of choice—whether your OpenText™ Documentum for Life Sciences repository is on-premises, hosted in your private cloud or in OpenText™ Content Cloud for Life Sciences.

New name reflects new capabilities

This intuitive, role-based user interface delivers content relevant to a user’s needs, with built-in workflows that allow the user to take timely action on critical tasks and documents. Let’s review the new and enhanced capabilities of this new version:

Complete re-design to improve productivity

Working closely with our customers, we’ve overhauled the interactive experience of Life Sciences Smart View to enhance user productivity. The new home page makes outstanding tasks easy to identify and frequently used documents quickly available. As users move through workflows and task assignments, they’re guided through the common tasks of accessing documents from favorites and collections, as well as reviewing and annotating documents.

Quickly create something new

With Life Sciences Smart View, authors can quickly create and import documents, guided by a three-step wizard which increases efficiency and reduces errors. The process starts in the new “Create Something” panel, which allows the user to import or create documents from scratch, populate the required properties and start an editing session. When the author is finished, the new document is checked into the Documentum for Life Sciences repository.

Compliant, auditable actions

Life Sciences Smart View is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliant enabling users to use any device to approve documents with electronic signatures. It captures controlled processes in the audit trail to ensure compliance.

Life Sciences Smart View also provides these important benefits:

Any Device you Desire: Whatever device you choose (laptop, tablet or phone), the responsive design consistently delivers an intuitive, streamlined user experience.

Immediate Productivity: Connects to existing Documentum for Life Sciences solutions on-premise or in the cloud, making it easier to access and use content, adding value to your current solution investments.

Take a few minutes and learn more about the efficiency and security gains of OpenText Life Sciences Smart View. Register to learn more at an upcoming OpenText Live webinar. You can also read more about how Life Sciences Smart View gives a big boost in efficiency for regulatory professionals or watch a brief video.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment.