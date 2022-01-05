What’s new in OpenText Life Sciences solutions

The latest announcement by OpenText of Cloud Editions includes some great updates to OpenText™ Life Sciences solutions. Check out the latest updates below.

December 2021: What’s new in OpenText Life Sciences Smart View 21.4

CE 21.4 brings some great enhancements to OpenText™ Life Sciences Smart View, a SaaS application that gives your employees and authorized partners easy access to your regulatory content anytime, anywhere via their device of choice—whether your OpenText Documentum for Life Sciences repository is off-cloud, hosted in your private cloud or in OpenText™ Content Cloud for Life Sciences. Check out the latest updates below.

External users can approve tasks with e-signature

Pharmaceutical and medical device companies often use contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to help boost production capacity. CMOs need their sponsors to approve documents such as methods, specifications, or procedures related to critical manufacturing processes.

The task approval in Life Sciences Smart View allows external users and partners to securely perform approval tasks in the system of record with audited e-signature.

Easily add and view document versions

Content authors can import content created offline as a new version. This is an alternative means for updating documents.

Users can quickly access all versions of a document including their properties and contents. The document status is visually indicated with easily noticeable color coding.

Create medical device content

Authors can now create medical device content using the intuitive wizard-driven process that helps in selecting the appropriate template and adding metadata.

Share collections with others

Collections are related documents, forms, searches and locations grouped together for quick access. Collections can now be shared with other users for improved collaboration. For example:

Collections containing methods, specifications and batch records can easily be shared externally to contract manufacturers and contract labs, and internally among Manufacturing Associates, Quality Control Analysts and Quality Associates.

Collections containing stability reports and executed master batch records can be shared with technical writers for quick access to the documents they need.

Collections containing effective methods can be shared with workers on the manufacturing floor.

Research & Development authors and managers can share collections of study plans and reports, labeling documents, non-clinical and clinical study protocols with the internal and external stakeholders.

Initiate workflow

Authors and coordinators can route documents for review and approval to bring efficiency to their collaboration and approval processes. This allows users to effectively manage the full lifecycle of content within Life Sciences Smart View, including creation, revision, routing, review, approval, and consumption.

Take a few minutes and learn more about the efficiency and security gains of OpenText Life Sciences Smart View and visit the product forum to watch new feature videos.