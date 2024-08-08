Customers trust OpenText™ Documentum™ to help them ensure their high volume, critical business content is secure, organized, preserved and easily accessible while adhering to privacy and security protocols. Documentum users are also extending the value of their content to the cloud, simplifying access for content creation and collaboration, driving productivity improvements with easy-to-understand and personalized user experiences, all while applying Documentum’s robust governance at every stage of the content lifecycle.

August 2024: What’s new in OpenText Documentum CE 24.2

The OpenText Documentum CE 24.2 release includes new capabilities designed to help organizations deliver the power of Documentum throughout their organization in a more personalized manner.

Accelerate content discovery through chat-based conversational search

OpenText™ Content Aviator for Documentum is the intelligent assistant everyone wants because it helps users discover content faster with an interactive chat interface. Users can quickly understand documents with automated analysis, summaries and translations. This boosts productivity, efficiency and satisfaction by providing instant access to relevant answers to natural language questions.

A generative AI (LLM) powered intelligent assistant for Documentum

Improve search results with the next generation of Documentum Search

The new Documentum Search provides:

Lightning-fast performance that matches with compute power

Enhanced search relevance through use of a machine-learning analytic engine that supports different languages, vector & semantic search

A modern web administrator interface that provides effective tools to make it easier to tailor search experiences remotely

Containerized for cloud-scale by supporting a variety of popular integrations of file-stores like: NAS, SAN, CAS, and Cloud-Store/SDS

Next generation of Documentum Search

Keep your secrets secret with an extra layer of protection

As hackers become increasingly more aggressive and smarter, Documentum is ready to help customers ensure their sensitive data is protected by creating new ways to manage access to secrets. Now, customers can configure Documentum using mapped vault keys. By updating the vault secrets are removed from encrypted configurations files, making it even harder to access. To bring further confidence to this solution, Documentum chose to work with the leader in the industry, HashiCorp Vault, to provide this level of security. This is a win-win for Documentum customers and a lose-lose for bad actors.

Manage access to secrets and protect sensitive data

Inspire business power users and managers to take control of their work

Gone are the days of relying on IT or Cloud Ops to manipulate complex workflows to meet the changing demands of the organizations, now business power users and administrators can easily:

Unlock documents

Cancel checkouts

Pause a workflow

Resume a workflow

Abort a workflow

Update a workflow supervisor

Business administration: Power at your fingertips

Enhance user productivity working with content stored in Documentum from within Microsoft Teams

Expose SmartView Search and Advanced Search capabilities to users working from Teams

Supports all SmartView functionality and menu options, including virtual documents and mass update

Reduce administrative tasks to manage the integration via intelligent automation

New automation framework for detecting changes to Team membership in Microsoft and synchronizing the Team workspace in Documentum

When new members are added or deleted – the access to the mapped folder in Documentum is updated

Support existing business process structures

Team Owners may now choose to create a mapped team workspace in Documentum or select an existing folder/workspace

Allows Team Owners to easily link existing business process pre-configured folder structures in Documentum as the workspace for a Team

Documentum for Microsoft 365



Help your new users navigate the mobile app with a self-paced guided tour

Now OpenText Documentum Smart View mobile users can better understand how to use the mobile app by taking a self-paced guided tour with Documentum coachmarks. Coachmarks play an important role in enhancing user engagement, reducing confusion, and improving user retention rates within mobile applications. The new coachmarks present themselves as green dialogues that coach, or teach, a feature to the users with contextual information or instructions. Coachmarks can be used during onboarding when a user first launches the app. They can be used to help current users discover and understand new features designed to make it easier for the user to stay in the mobile app to complete a complex project.





December 2023: What’s new in OpenText Documentum CE 23.4

OpenText is pleased to introduce OpenText Documentum CE 23.4, which we fondly refer to as ‘One Documentum’ because it brings the power of Documentum into a single solution that helps organizations realize extended value from their Documentum system by:

Inspiring collaboration and optimizing processes

Simplifying deployments and upgrades

Modernizing licensing

Providing end-to-end archival for mature content

Introducing One Documentum: A new way to Re-IMAGINE Documentum.

Inspiring collaboration and optimizing processes

The new OpenText™ Extended ECM Documentum™ for Microsoft ® 365 solution connects people, content and tools to keep teams engaged and productive

365 solution connects people, content and tools to keep teams engaged and productive Customer-facing teams always have access to real-time data and content to make informed decisions and deliver outstanding service to their valued clients

Rights-based access and pre-defined business rules enable content stakeholders to view, edit and manage the information they need without navigating multiple systems to locate content in potentially restricted systems or areas

Users can create content and collaborate in Teams, while remaining focused on the processes and goals managed by ERP, CRM and HCM applications

Simplifying deployments and upgrades

One-click deployment reduces upgrade time and effort

Simplified certification matrix takes away the guesswork when upgrading

Custom or standardized private-cloud plans to leverage Documentum as a cloud service

Deploy Documentum with your own data centers or other hyperscalers

Documentum ™ Smart View (formerly Documentum ™ D2 Smart View) users can quickly resize columns, switch between lists, pinned column and grid modes, all leveraging sticky memory to ensure their personal changes persist until the next time they need to make a change

Smart View (formerly Documentum D2 Smart View) users can quickly resize columns, switch between lists, pinned column and grid modes, all leveraging sticky memory to ensure their personal changes persist until the next time they need to make a change Leverage the Documentum Smart View SDK to extend and customize Documentum Smart View

Migrate custom WebTop applications to Documentum Smart View

Create similar Webtop customizations in Documentum Smart View

Move the Classic Custom Dialog plugins with no modification or replication needed

Define and layout extension/override capabilities of the out-of-the-box Documentum Smart View components

Modernizing licensing

Move away from the years of license pileup with a new, modern licensing structure that consolidates licenses into a single model number

The new Documentum X-Plans provides discounted upgrade paths with extended functionality

Providing end-to-end archival for mature content

Empower external users to perform self-service transactions on secure content from anywhere with the new Documentum External Transactions license

license Ensure all parties are always working on the latest version of the document and can make better decisions faster, reducing the cost to the business.

May 2023: What’s new in OpenText Documentum CE 23.2

With the release of OpenText™ Documentum™ CE 23.2, we’ve made improvements across the platform to enhance the user experience, automate workflows, and ensure compliance. Here’s a glance at a few of the new features in 23.2:

Augment productivity in D2 Smart View

Documentum D2 Smart View users can quickly resize columns, switch between lists, pinned column and grid modes, all leveraging sticky memory to ensure their personal changes persist until the next time they need to make a change.

Customize the UI to empower and delight users

Leverage the Documentum D2 Smart View SDK to extend and customize D2 Smart View.

Migrate custom WebTop applications to D2 Smart View.

Create similar Webtop customizations in D2 Smart View.

Move D2 Classic Custom Dialog plugins with no modification or replication needed.

Define and layout extension/override capabilities of the out-of-the-box D2 Smart View components.

Engage external users at every step of the process

Empower external users to perform self-service transactions on secure content from anywhere with the new Documentum External Transactions license

Ensure all parties are always working on the latest version of the document and can make better decisions faster, reducing the cost to the business.

Augment productivity in D2 Smart View with column resize.

June 2022: What’s new in OpenText Documentum CE 22.2

With the release of OpenText Documentum CE 22.2, we’ve made improvements across the platform to enhance the user experience, automate workflows, and ensure compliance. Here’s an overview of what’s new in CE 22.2:

Enhance user experiences

Modern work calls for new tools and new ways of thinking about Information Management. The new in-place viewing and Docmerge capabilities of OpenText™ Documentum™ D2 help enhance modern work by making it easier for users to complete their work from a single location without the need to switch back and forth between content stored in various locations. Now users can:

Preview, review and compare document properties and content in a single view

and content in a single view Adjust the viewing area for the size that best suits the current task

Quickly compare text on a document from one version to another

on a document from one version to another Compare drafts of CAD drawings by toggling between a view of each drawing individually, showing drawings side-by-side or overlaying them with or without differences being contrasted

An example of the in-place viewing on the properties page in OpenText Documentum D2

An example of how Documentum allows users to quickly compare text changes from one version to another An example of how Documentum allows users to toggle between or compare drawings side-by-side or overlay them with or without differences being contrasted

Automate workflows

OpenText Documentum Advanced Workflow is a new workflow designer that allows organizations to bring the power of OpenText™ Documentum™ xCP workflows to the applications of choice without the need for UI composition. This allows the users to remain in the applications they use the most while leveraging advanced workflows for content processing.

An example of how users can create process-driven applications without implementing a new user interface within Documentum xCP

Enhance compliance with digital signatures

Documentum D2 and D2 Mobile’s holistic integration with OpenText™ Core Signature ensures compliance by providing an ink-like digital signature as part of any D2 workflow. The signed documents are automatically retrieved back into Documentum where they are stored and logged with the required audit details using pre-configured business rules as required by the governing regulations.

An example of Documentum D2 and D2 Mobile integration with OpenText Core Signature.

The new web-based Workflow Designer provided with the Documentum Platform can be used for designing and managing D2 workflows. Current Documentum customers can migrate their workflows from Workflow Manager using the migration utility.

Documentum’s new integration with Salesforce® helps accelerate sales cycles by sharing content stored in Documentum directly from the Salesforce user interface. Users avoid miscommunication and improve the customer experience by always leveraging the most current Salesforce information. Organizations can rest assured their content will not be misused, since the content carries with it the enterprise security and compliance standards built into Documentum.

Documentum D2 Smart View users can now apply lifecycle changes to a document in Smart View based on their user privileges. Business rules are consistently and automatically applied to documents as they progress through the various states of the document’s lifecycle.

Merger and acquisition activity and drug-status changes for Life Sciences companies are examples of use cases that often require mass updates to be made to documents, folders and virtual documents. To ensure these changes are made consistently and quickly, Documentum D2 updates properties on multiple objects in one action. This includes replacing attributes based on conditions of other fields.

Documentum D2’s new mobile capabilities include:

QR code scanning

Relations management, for creating and viewing relations

Document lifecycle management

Viewing and working on checked-out documents via tile landing pages and the hamburger menu of the mobile device

e-Signature support in key areas such as task processing, lifecycle, versioning, properties and non-credential IDP

Added security and compliance with e-Sign during task processing, lifecycle management and versioning or editing properties

Working/supporting files and task notes added directly by clicking on the add button in the app header

Documentum xCP Case Management Framework assists in building Smart Applications. When designing and implementing a mortgage application process, for example, the new tiles and dashboard layout improve interaction and usability, provide better access to data and increase productivity with a modern interface and organized workspace.

Developers can easily create dashboards with the xCP Tile Layout Widget. Tiles provide interactive links to Data Services or any URL and can also link to common application functionality to create a dashboard menu that enhances the user experience.

Authored content with tracked changes is often converted to PDF for submission and approval workflows—but that usually means the record of document modifications is lost. Content Transformation Services now retains comments and tracked changes when Word Documents are converted to PDFs, allowing for complete lossless interaction and change management.

Additionally, Documentum Content Trusted Services can also now burn watermark text into video content for copyright purposes.

Smart View users can now start workflows and insert their documents into pre-defined business processes. They can find and manage workflows, either their own or workflows started/belonging to others, and then pause, abort or provide an update to the workflow supervisor.

Workflow features extend to the free Documentum D2 Mobile App, where users can continue to work on documents offline, then initiate workflows for approvals and processing once back online.

Microsoft Teams users will be delighted with the ability to quickly spin up new Teams through content stored and governed in Documentum. They’ll also have the ability to clean up the Teams space post collaboration by automatically moving all content in the space to Documentum in order to prevent content sprawl.

This new functionality simplifies and streamlines the complete collaboration lifecycle, from creation of a Teams site using content stored and governed in Documentum, through to checking files back into Documentum upon completion of the activity in Teams

Security improvements include mandatory events, to ensure multiple logins and failed login attempts are tracked, especially if they are from different locations. And two-man oversite of audit trails eliminates the risk of accidental or malicious tampering by a super-user.

For customers moving to the cloud, an update calculator is now included with the containerized release to help customers manage the cost and impact of a container update. New certifications include Azure blob storage to help reduce the costs of storing content in Azure.

In Documentum D2, we continue to focus on enhancing the Smart View to work more intuitively and across more use cases.

For users, the new in-place viewer provides a seamless way to preview content without having to exit their current working environment.

For Administrators, the D2-Config application can now be used with Google Chrome—a popular feature request from customers.

Documentum D2 Mobile, the free mobile app for Documentum D2 customers, now allows users to scan barcodes for immediate access to the latest information. Workflow tasks can now be accessed from the home screen and can be actioned to speed up workflows.

Documentum xCP CE 20.4 simplifies the development of dynamic, case-management solutions by enhancing the OOTB (Out of the Box) application that stands as the starting point for mapping to specific processes.

The new Case Management Framework assists in building Smart Applications using enhancements in the OOTB starting-point application—including the ability to search custom objects, sort results dynamically, and import task attachments from local file systems. All of which enables faster implementation cycles.