The latest announcement by OpenText™ of Cloud Editions includes some great OpenText SAP Application updates below.

April 2024: What’s new in OpenText SAP Applications CE 24.2

OpenText Document Presentment for SAP® CE 24.2 focuses on:

Revolutionizing the SAP Customer Communication Management Workflow with Document Presentment (DP) Connector. Benefits include:

More efficient processing of SAP spool files, enhanced handling of large volumes of data and complex document

Increased opportunities for automating document processing workflows and customizing document

OpenText Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® CE 24.2 focuses on:

Improvements for the Invoice Overview Cockpit. Benefits include:

Seamless navigation using diagrams as dynamic filters for the tasks in the Accounts Payable Workplace application

Leveraging SAP CDS consumption views to enrich filters and streamline search help, optimizing the user experience and accelerating processes

Simplifying e-invoice processing. Benefits include:

Support additional country-specific mappings out-of-the box: Romania and Spain

Seamless integration with SAP Document and Reporting Compliance for Romania

Enhancing existing SAP Fiori applications. Benefits include:

Mandatory rejection reasons lead to improved clarity and accountability

Seamlessly confirm and proceed to the next action within the Enter Cost Assignment Advanced application

Vendor Invoice Management for SAP Invoice Overview Cockpit

OpenText Core Capture for SAP® CE 24.2 focuses on:

Eliminating the need to operate and scale own servers. Benefits include:

Run up to 15 SAP background tasks that send requests in parallel

Receive extraction results faster than ever

Extracting new Chinese electronic invoice forms. Benefits include:

Extract the fully digitalized e-fapiao and the e-fapiao new type of invoice

Recognize general and special Value Added Tax (VAT) forms

Read, use and transfer the content of QR codes

OpenText Archiving and Document Access for SAP® CE 24.2 focuses on:

Support for IAM profiles providing secure access control and granular permissions

Ability to authenticate email addresses within email notifications, providing increased security and sender password can be entered in the Administration Client

OpenText Core Archive for SAP® CE 24.2 focuses on:

Custom key management without Core Archive Connector. Benefits include:

Store and rotate keys for document encryption with the key management system

Core Archive Connector is not needed anymore for encryption purposes

Providing virus scanning capabilities for SAP Public Cloud/BTP use cases. Benefits include:

Enabling virus scanning for documents stored via CMIS

Scanning all documents from BTP or SAP Public Cloud for viruses during storage

October 2023: What’s new in OpenText SAP Applications CE 23.4

OpenText Core Capture for SAP® CE 23.4 focuses on using Core Capture for SAP with OpenText Extended ECM to scan, extract and file documents.

Core Capture for SAP historically supported the Vendor Invoice Management for SAP solution. With this release, the capabilities have been expanded to allow frictionless automation of business-critical information such as Work Orders and HR documents, directly into OpenText Extended ECM for SAP® and OpenText Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors®.

Benefits of this release include:

Capturing business information with Core Capture for SAP to support SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors

Identifying more optimization potential with detailed analytic insights about extraction results

Improving recognition of business partners on scanned information

Extracting information from documents written in Arabic character sets

The ability to work more efficiently with the Fiori Validation Workplace

Use OpenText Core Capture for SAP with OpenText Extended ECM to scan, extract and file documents.

July 2023: What’s new in OpenText SAP Applications CE 23.3

OpenText Core for SAP® Success Factors® CE 23.3 focuses on optimizing greater HR flexibility, control and ease of use with new administration interface.

As part of a greater transition to the Core Content platform, this first phase will merge the administration functionality to provide better flexibility, control and ease of use.

Benefits of this release include:

Protecting confidential employee files with permission controls at the folder level to ensure compliance with local regulations while making the right information available to roles that need it.

Empowering user experience with redesigned intuitive administrator management.

Meeting data residency requirements by increased flexibility with additional geographic support.

OpenText Core for SAP SuccessFactors new HR administrative interface provides greater flexibility, control and ease of use.

April 2023: What’s new in OpenText SAP Applications CE 23.2

OpenText Core Archive for SAP CE 23.2 focuses on seamless, transparent migration of archives from off-cloud to cloud

The new capabilities focus on allowing customers of existing OpenText Archiving solutions for SAP to migrate their on-premises archive into the cloud using new migration tools.

Benefits of the latest migration tool include the ability to:

Eliminate downtime as the migration runs transparently to end users and automatically routes new archived content to the correct archive.

Ensure completeness and accuracy with validation of migrated and original archives.

In addition to the migration capabilities, we are also releasing improvements to Core Archive for SAP Solutions:

Control document versions from the My Archive and Access User Interface

Set Document Holds using CMIS standards

Digital Asset Management for SAP CE 23.2 now features the ability to streamline product media lifecycle into a single cohesive interface to further enhance our integration with SAP Commerce Cloud

With a completely re-designed set of interfaces, OpenText Digital Asset Management for SAP enables organizations to leverage SAP Commerce Cloud to manage digital assets in a product-centric approach aligned with your commerce and marketing strategy .

Benefits of the latest update include the ability to:

Work in a product-centric set of user interfaces, either in SAP Commerce Cloud, and in the Digital Asset Management UI

Reduce bottlenecks in the approval process with creative agencies and photographers

Empower PIM and eCommerce with a single integrated solution with SAP Commerce Cloud

Organize and synchronize media with SAP Product catalogues and deliver in the required size, format, and resolution through global Content Delivery Networks