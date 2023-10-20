The world of digital asset management (DAM) is rapidly evolving. It’s at the heart of digital transformation for many global organizations. But the concept of a global DAM is surprisingly elusive with its multi-faceted nature presenting both challenges and opportunities.

What is a global DAM?

There is no one-size-fits-all definition. A global DAM serves multi-national organizations with a presence in at least three continents. It should be accessible to employees worldwide, regardless of their location or language. The core goals of a global DAM include standardization, cost reduction, and offering a springboard for smaller business units to access technology that might be otherwise out of reach.

Ownership and funding

Global DAM ownership extends beyond a single department or business unit. It’s a partnership between marketing, IT, and multiple business divisions, requiring high-level sponsorship and strategic alignment. There’s no standard model for DAM ownership – it varies depending on the organization’s structure and goals.

Phases of a global DAM implementation

Implementing a global DAM is a process. The purist perspective suggests starting small and building up, focusing on delivering business value early on. However, in practice, businesses often aim for a big win, which can lead to longer implementation timelines and more significant initial investments. The key is to find a balance between immediate business needs and long-term scalability. Software is only as successful as the organization using it. Therefore, it’s important to ensure wide adoption so a DAM can create the biggest impact for users. An issue that can derail 100% global access to a DAM library is local regulatory restrictions. China is a prime example – local partners are often required for implementation given data flow and sovereignty issues.

Looking to the future with AI

The ethical implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI), along with its integration with DAM, are hot topics. The convergence of DAM and Product Information Management (PIM), Content Management Systems (CMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), is becoming more evident. Integrating ecosystems can help further streamline business processes.

DAM has been embracing AI for years now and generative AI is the latest wave. Simplicity and intuitive experiences are essential along with user engagement. As content continues to proliferate, improving asset discovery through search, browse, and recommendations take on greater significance. AI/ML will play an important role in this, but traditional access control will also remain critical to refine results and ensure users only see what they’re allowed to access.

When it comes to achieving a global DAM, it’s not just about technology; it’s about managing change, enhancing user experiences, and navigating the complex global landscape. As we look ahead to 2024, the DAM community is set to explore new horizons and integrate emerging technologies like AI to revolutionize the way we manage and utilize digital assets.