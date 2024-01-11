Global analyst firm names OpenText a leader in digital asset management

Billions of rich media assets are created every day for new and emerging channels. With all this creative, consistency is a challenge that goes right to the bottom line. Research shows 68% of businesses say brand consistency has contributed at least 10% in revenue growth while 88% of customers say authenticity is a factor when selecting what brands to like and support.

Digital asset management is the foundation of modern creative operations, optimized workflows and building brand trust with customers, partners, and employees. OpenTextTM is proud to announce that Media Management has again been rated as one of the market’s best digital asset management solutions.

Key insights from the Omdia Universe for Digital Asset Management

Market positioning

OpenText was named a Leader in the Omdia Universe for Digital Asset Management 2023. A clear leader among vendors along the Capabilities axis, OpenText also placed highly on the Strategy and Execution axis. OpenText received the leading score in Strategy and Innovation along with high scores in Core Capabilities, Advanced Capabilities and Solution Breadth.

End-to-end solution

OpenText’s end-to-end content management solutions received praise, along with flexible deployment options, integration options with the rest of the OpenText portfolio and extensive AI capabilities. Also highlighted were Media Management’s traditional strengths in DAM functions like metadata, repository management, collaboration as well as the benefits of leveraging the capabilities of AI media analysis powered by OpenText IDOL.

“OpenText should appear on your shortlist if you are looking for a vendor that provides end-to-end content management solution with extensive AI capabilities and flexible deployment option.”

-Omdia Universe for Digital Asset Management, 2023

Global brands are succeeding with DAM

Multiple repositories. Version control. Difficulty finding content. Enterprise software leader SAP® transformed these pain points into a powerful, innovative, and highly scalable solution. By consolidating 100,000 assets, SAP built a multi-faceted content supply chain with OpenText Digital Asset Management at the center. They boosted asset re-use by up to 70% while supporting over 35 million asset interactions per year for thousands of users.

Download the report

OpenText Media Management is your partner in taking a modern approach to digital asset management. Learn more about how OpenText is building on our leadership position among other vendors with a complimentary copy of the Omdia report.