Titanium X unlocks AI-powered insights in OpenText Analytics Cloud

Titanium X for OpenText™ Analytics Cloud is like your business’s GPS for data challenges, guiding you to better decisions, clearer insights, and smoother operations.

Let’s dig into all the goodies Titanium X has to offer for OpenText Analytics Cloud!

OpenText CE 23.3: Boosting the power of your advanced analytics

AI is changing the game. From text generation to image magic, it’s everywhere—and OpenText is making sure you’re riding the wave. With CE 23.3, businesses like the Government of Canada are already reaping the benefits of smarter, faster decisions.

But wait, there’s more! OpenText Data Discovery is now integrated with cloud storage like Amazon S3 and Google Cloud, helping you dig through hidden data (think forgotten log files or old customer info) to unearth new insights.

And with next-gen OpenText Analytics Database, you’re blending the best of both worlds: the power of a data warehouse + data lakehouse capabilities. A single source of truth for all your structured and unstructured data? Yes, please!

OpenText CE 24.1: Insights so fast, it’s like magic

At OpenText, AI isn’t just a tool—it’s like giving your data a superpower. Now you can make smarter decisions with real-time insights from vast amounts of data (structured and unstructured, no less!).

CE 24.1 ramps up OpenText Intelligence, which is now buddied with OpenText Analytics Database (Vertica) for lightning-fast analytics at a scale that would make your head spin. Your business will be running on supercharged intelligence, unlocking insights from huge data sets in mere seconds.

OpenText CE 24.4: AI + security = Peace of mind

OpenText Thrust API in CE 24.4 is like your digital security guard for sensitive data. With OpenText™ Intelligent Classification and OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery working together, you can now track and control your sensitive info with the precision of a ninja.

Unstructured data—like emails, contracts, and documents—can contain sensitive details, but identifying and protecting that data can be tricky. OpenText Thrust API steps in to ensure that nothing risky slips through the cracks. Whether you’re in finance, healthcare, or government, this tool keeps your data safe, compliant, and secure.

The Analytics Database also elevates security with advanced features from the OpenText Data Privacy & Protection Foundation (Voltage+), including encryption and tokenization, which are essential for protecting sensitive data.

But that’s not all—OpenText’s advanced data discovery capabilities are now seamlessly integrated with our powerful analytics database engine (Vertica)! This dynamic duo empowers users to dive into massive datasets with lightning speed, uncover hidden insights, and make data-driven decisions faster than ever before. Get ready to explore your data like never before!

OpenText CE 25.2: Elevate your data management

Optimizing performance and ensuring resilience are key. With Kubernetes auto-scaler for OpenText Analytics Database (Vertica), you can effortlessly optimize scaling for greater performance and flexibility. Disaster recovery and business continuity are a breeze with in-database backups to other locations or the cloud. Dive deeper into your Iceberg Metastore data using REST APIs, unlocking valuable insights. Plus, enjoy more efficient storage and processing with variable- length data.

Navigating the cloud has never been easier with our improved UI, designed for intuitive analysis. New innovations in OpenText™ Core Analytics Database now let you effortlessly create, configure, schedule, and monitor data pipelines to streamline your workflow. Ready to save time and effort? Now, you can—with auto-scaling based on CPU and memory thresholds, ensuring optimal performance.

Also included in this release: Strengthen your security and reduce unauthorized access with CIDR configuration.

Imagine transforming your report authoring experience with a modern, intuitive, self-service drag-and-drop interface. With Generative AI-driven conversational queries in OpenText™ Intelligence Aviator, you can gain valuable insights and make smarter decisions. Plus, embedding OpenText Intelligence Aviator into any application is a breeze using REST APIs. It’s time to embrace intelligent reporting and elevate your data analysis!

Why staying current with OpenText Analytics Cloud is a game-changer

AI and data analytics aren’t just the future—they’re the now. So why wait to catch up when you can stay ahead? Upgrading to the latest OpenText Cloud Editions gives you:

Smarter decision-making with AI-driven insights.

Less hassle, more action with faster data processing.

Top-notch security with tools that keep your sensitive data locked up tight.

Scalability to handle your growing data—no sweat.

Modernized look and feel (UI/UX) to enhance your productivity and faster decision- making.

By embracing the latest in Titanium X innovations, your business can ride the wave, keep up with industry changes, and make data-driven decisions faster than ever before. Ready to level up?

Want to see the full stories across OpenText for CE 23.1 to CE 25.2? There’s so much more to explore: