OpenText at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2025: Guiding Your Technology Investments Toward Maximum Business Value 

Supply chain leaders today are navigating one of the most dynamic and disruptive technology landscapes we’ve ever seen. From agentic AI and decision intelligence to robotics, IoT, and digital twins — the possibilities are endless. But with so many choices, how do you determine which technologies will truly drive ROI and long-term resilience for your supply chain?

OpenText is proud to return as a Platinum sponsor at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2025, taking place in Orlando, Florida, May 5–7, and Barcelona, May 19–21. These premier gatherings bring together global supply chain executives, practitioners, and technology experts to share insights, tackle challenges, and rethink what’s possible.

Spotlight Session in Orlando: “Finding Your North Star for Supply Chain Tech Investments”

One of the key highlights of our participation this year is the opportunity to share the stage with Daniel Stanton, also known as Mr. Supply Chain®, a globally recognized expert and author whose practical guidance has helped thousands of supply chain professionals worldwide.

Join us for our featured session:

OpenText: Finding Your North Star for Supply Chain Tech Investments

Wednesday, May 7 | 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Speaker: Vesna Soraic, OpenText

Guest: Daniel Stanton, Mr. Supply Chain®

In this session, we’ll explore how to avoid common pitfalls that prevent companies from realizing ROI on their technology investments — and how to focus on what really matters when navigating emerging technologies. Daniel Stanton will share his insights on how to prioritize tech investments that create real business value, supported by OpenText’s perspective on enabling smarter, more connected, and more autonomous supply chains.

Bonus: Don’t miss the chance to meet Daniel Stanton in person at the OpenText Booth (#231, Atlantic Hall) during the Networking Reception on Monday, May 6, where he will be signing copies of his new book.

Live Demos & Expert Conversations at Booth #231

Throughout the event, stop by our booth to experience live demonstrations of OpenText’s supply chain solutions in action. Discover how we help companies achieve greater agility, visibility, and automation across their supply chain ecosystems — from B2B integration to supply chain automation and insights, traceability, and secure collaboration.

Our team of experts will be on hand to discuss your unique challenges and how OpenText solutions can help you build a more resilient and future-ready supply chain.

Barcelona Session: Real-World Innovation with Shell

The conversation continues in Barcelona, where Ville Parkkinen from OpenText will take the stage alongside Jonathan Cullender from Shell to share practical insights from Shell’s digital transformation journey. Learn how a global energy leader is leveraging technology to drive smarter supply chain operations and sustainable business outcomes.

Let’s Connect at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2025

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo remains one of the most important venues for rethinking the future of supply chains — and we’re excited to be part of the conversation.

Whether you’re just starting to explore new technologies or looking to maximize the value of your existing investments, we invite you to connect with OpenText in Orlando and Barcelona. Let’s talk about how we can help you find your North Star for supply chain innovation.

