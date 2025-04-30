Revolutionizing workflows with AI-driven workflow insights powered by AI content management

In today’s data-driven world, managing enterprise content efficiently while ensuring compliance and security is a top priority for organizations. OpenText™ Documentum™ Content Management (CM) has long been a trusted enterprise content management (ECM) platform, offering robust capabilities to handle vast amounts of content with precision. Now, with the introduction of OpenText Documentum CM’s AI-driven workflow insights powered by OpenText™ Content Aviator, customers can take their business processes to new heights. This innovative feature integrates AI directly into workflows, providing actionable insights at every step to streamline decision-making. Let’s explore how this new capability, alongside OpenText Documentum CM’s existing strengths, can supercharge your information ecosystem.

Supercharge workflows with generative AI

OpenText Documentum CM CE 25.2 includes new AI-enabled workflow insights technology that will revolutionize the way reviewers interact with content at every step of the workflow process. OpenText Documentum CM’s workflow capabilities have always been a strength, offering a configurable environment with pre-built templates (e.g., 20+ for life sciences) and advanced features like task escalation, and real-time monitoring. The new AI-driven workflow insights powered by OpenText Content Aviator takes this to the next level by embedding AI directly into each step of the workflow process. At every stage, OpenText Content Aviator analyzes the content, extracts key data points, presents pre-defined insights and answers real-time questions from reviewers, enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

This AI integration not only enhances productivity but also maintains OpenText Documentum CM’s commitment to security and compliance. OpenText Content Aviator adheres to ACLs, ensuring reviewers only see authorized data, and its privacy-first approach means no customer data is used to train LLMs. Additionally, the AI can generate summaries, reports, or even draft communications (e.g., emails to stakeholders) at each workflow step, further enhancing productivity. For industries like finance, Open Grid Europe could use this feature to summarize invoice statuses at each approval stage, reducing payment times even further.

Conclusion: Transform your information ecosystem using OpenText Documentum CM with OpenText Content Aviator

OpenText Documentum CM’s AI-driven workflow insights offer a transformative solution for managing your information ecosystem. From streamlined document management and ironclad security to scalable cloud deployments, AI-powered insights, and seamless integrations, OpenText Documentum CM empowers organizations to operate efficiently and compliantly. The new AI-driven workflow insights feature takes this a step further by providing actionable insights at every step, enabling faster, data-driven decisions, as seen in potential applications for customers like Tata Power Delhi and Open Grid Europe.

Whether you’re a global enterprise managing billions of documents or a regulated industry ensuring compliance, OpenText Documentum CM’s AI-driven workflow insights powered by OpenText Content Aviator can supercharge your processes. Ready to revolutionize your ECM strategy? Take OpenText Content Aviator for a test drive.