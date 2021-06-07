Providing a superior experience for commercial banking customers

The banking industry—which includes retail banks and credit unions, wealth and asset management firms, and corporate and treasury divisions—faces severe challenges. It’s become more important than ever to help optimize banking operations and compliance requirements through seamless digital workflows and elevating customer experiences.

Banks need to consistently and intelligently use both contextual data and real-time customer information to deliver seamless personalized experiences and to effectively manage new onboarding opportunities, as well as current relationships with customers.

With ever-evolving regulations, institutions must reduce regulatory operations costs, and eliminate the risk of non-compliance without impacting speed to market.

Banks have had to make operational improvements for mounting customer expectations, information sharing, regulatory changes and security challenges. As a result, they must optimize operations to remain competitive.

Progressive banking organizations are delivering a 360-degree view of the customer, which requires managing information flows across the organization effectively. Doing this is critical to provide operational process efficiencies, reduce compliance risks and deliver exceptional onboarding and customer experiences.

This commercial bank use case scenario demo shows how these challenges are being addressed, and how multiple benefits are achieved. You can see how—by securely sharing, managing and collaborating on connected information—various stakeholders within the organization can accelerate processes to quickly onboard a new customer.

By providing easy, seamless and secure access to content and information flows, financial organizations can improve engagement and become more connected with customers and employees, thereby improving experiences.

Improved content management also helps organizations gain actionable insights by surfacing information when and where it’s needed most. OpenText™ Extended ECM and Content Services solutions let banks integrate content inside business process systems to drive their daily banking operations while maintaining security and mitigating compliance risk.

Also, check out this new industry eBook to see how OpenText™ and Salesforce can help business strategy owners solve big-picture transformation challenges in the financial services industry.