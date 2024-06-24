3 tips to be more productive with Salesforce

Today now more than ever, organizations are struggling with how to get the most out of their systems and how to better enable their teams to produce the best results possible, while helping to reduce resources and costs. OpenText™ and Salesforce® are helping organizations to keep up with the demands of the business and the high pace of customer expectations with productivity apps to meet their needs.

Building a solid information foundation is the cornerstone to successfully speeding up workflows and simplifying tasks across the business to gain a competitive information advantage. Modern information management is required to help you find documents easily, collaborate across the business, and automate always-on data integration, controlling information sprawl, and reducing costly errors caused by poor information governance or missing documents. These are the fundamental building blocks that provide smarter document solutions for high performing Sales & Service teams.

1. Go from document chaos to streamlined information

To avoid costly errors, Sales colleagues need to work with the latest version of contracts, product information, customer order history, and much more. To sell more successfully, they should reuse materials that have resonated with other customers. Ensuring they have what they need and is always at their fingertips can be difficult. They need a document solution that surfaces all documents within Salesforce on demand in a series of intelligent business workspaces attached to salesforce objects. OpenText can help with this. By failing to create that single source of truth within Salesforce with document sources that live in silos across the business, you run the risk of longer sales cycles, poor customer service, missed upsell opportunities, and countless hours of wasted time.

2. Make content and data accessible and relevant

Provide contextual engagement, enterprise-wide information connectivity, and document creation related to specific cases or opportunities. Sales and Services representatives can access the relevant information they need dynamically within the systems they already use. This helps them be more efficient and on target when it comes to client development, support, and effective communications. By centralizing your content in Salesforce using OpenText, you’re taking the first step in optimizing operational processes and ensuring sales reps have access to all essential customer information with all documents and data together in one view. You gain more insights to satisfy needs faster and delight more customers with better experiences.

Everyone knows individuals and teams are living in their own ecosystems, including SAP®, Microsoft, ServiceNow®, and of course, Salesforce. So, if you want to break down information silos, and have better team collaboration, you need to start by connecting your Salesforce environments and other systems with a content management platform like OpenText. Providing an information backbone and powerful enterprise-grade document management tools, enables users to automate manual admin tasks and accelerate document related processes. Have users stay within the systems they are comfortable with to access, create, and collaborate on mission-critical documents that they depend on every day. Optimize Salesforce customer workflows, by also securely sharing, sending documents for digital signatures, and creating personalized communications at every step of the customer journey. As a result, your team will close more business.

As a trusted Salesforce partner since 2016, OpenText now has 7 information management applications on the Salesforce AppExchange that are used by top organizations globally. See how OpenText and Salesforce are teaming up to help our customers be more productive! – check out the top-rated productivity apps here.