Make co-authoring documents easy with Office Online

Our work habits have changed a lot this year and employees are learning new ways to collaborate effectively virtually.

One way you can help your teams collaborate more effectively is by leveraging your investment in Microsoft Office 365 and OpenText™ Content Suite to provide seamless web editing and co-authoring capabilities to your team. Your IT resources will also be happy to learn that this solution is entirely web based, with no desktop components! Benefits include:

Users can edit documents from the interface they are most comfortable in – either Classic UI or Smart View

Intuitive co-authoring abilities enable users to see the cursor location where someone is working and what they’re typing as they type. Text and the location or presence of the person appears almost instantly

Version management logic dictates when to save the file back to Content Suite and at which frequency to remove manual effort and oversight

Audit log ensures a complete and accurate record of all actions

Check out this video on co-authoring in Office Online to see how intuitive it can be to collaborate with your peers.

Interested in learning how you can utilize Content Suite and OpenText™ Extended ECM to help connect your content to your digital business? Check out this YouTube playlist for a number of use case demos.